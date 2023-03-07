Jacob Rees-Mogg calls Sue Gray ‘conniving friend of the socialists’

Jacob Rees-Mogg branded Sue Gray as a "friend of the socialists" in the wake of her invitation to be Labour's new chief of staff.

Keir Starmer's job offer to the prominent civil servant who headed up the Partygate inquiry has sparked uproar among Tories.

Speaking in the Commons, Rees-Mogg said the idea of an independent civil service is "smashed to pieces" by the appointment.

He alleged she was "conniving in secret meetings with a member of the opposition," even if she did "feed the cats in the cabinets office."

