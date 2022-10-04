Suella Braverman says her ‘aspiration’ is to cut immigration to tens of thousands

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Home SecretarySuella Braverman has said her "ultimate aspiration" is to reduce net migration to the UK to the tens of thousands.

The figure echoes a target set by David Cameron’s government, but ultimately never met, to bring numbers below 100,000.

During a fringe meeting at the Conservative party conference, Ms Braverman said she wanted to "substantially reduce" the number of migrants coming to the UK.

She said she was not “going to commit to a number" but added that her “ultimate aspiration" was to bring it down to the tens of thousands.

Her comments came just hours before her first speech to the conference in her new role. She will reportedly use her address to announce that migrants crossing the Channel will face a ban on claiming asylum in Britain.

So far more than 33,500 people have arrived in the UK this year after making the journey.

But the government’s flagship plans to send migrants to Rwanda, on a bid to curb growing numbers, have stalled amid legal challenges.

Campaigners described the expected announcement as "further attacks on genuine refugees" and a "blatant breach" of the UK’s international obligations.

Clare Mosley, founder of refugee charity Care4Calais, said: "This proposal by the new Home Secretary is barbaric, untruthful and unnecessary. The Government’s rhetoric around people crossing the Channel is simply false. There is a mountain of evidence that the vast majority are genuine refugees; this criminalisation of them is blatant victim blaming of incredibly vulnerable people, simply for the purpose of grabbing headlines.

"Those who have escaped from the worst horrors in this world should not be risking their lives once again simply to claim asylum in the UK. The obvious answer is to give them safe passage. This would break the model of people smugglers and save lives.

"If this Government truly wanted to stop small boat crossings it would offer safe passage to those who have a viable claim for asylum."