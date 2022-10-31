Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Suella Braverman has warned of the "invasion of our southern coast" as she defended her handling of the Kentasylum centre crisis.

The embattled home secretary also insisted she had never blocked the procurement of hotels to ease the pressure on the centre.

She claimed that "some 40,000 people" have crossed the English channel this year as she addressed the wider immigration situation.

She told the Commons: "Let me be clear this is a global migration crisis.

"We have seen an unprecedented number of attempt to illegally cross the channel in small boats.

"Some 40,000 people have crossed this year alone. More than double the number of arrivals by the same point last year."

In describing the scale of the problem she also warned of “the invasion on our southern coast”.

But the Home Secretary’s comments were immediately condemned.

SNP MP Anne McLaughlin said she was “disgusted, absolutely disgusted to hear a Home Secretary deliberately use inflammatory language about vulnerable asylum seekers - ‘scourge’, ‘invasion’.” She added that the remarks were “shameful”.

Suella Braverman said she was “determined to do whatever it takes to break the criminal gangs and fix our hopelessly lax asylum system”.

“That is why I am in government, “ she said, “and that is why there are some people who would prefer to be rid of me.”

Ms Braverman was heckled by Labour MPs, before adding: “Let them try. I know that I speak for the decent, law-abiding, patriotic majority of British people from every background that wants safe and secure borders.

“Labour is running scared that this party might just deliver them.”

Ms Braverman was criticised earlier this month after she said it was her “dream” to send a plane of migrants to Rwanda.

Rishi Sunak has come under fire for reappointing Ms Braverman as home secretary last week just days after she resigned over a security breach.

She has since been forced to admit she sent official documents from her government email address to her personal account six times.

more follows ...