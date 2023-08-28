‘Just a gimmick’: Suella Braverman slammed over plans to tag migrants

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Suella Braverman has been slammed over plans to fit migrants with ankle tags, with Labour branding the idea “just another gimmick”.

Home Office officials are reportedly considering it as a way to prevent migrants who cannot be housed in limited detention sites from absconding.

The Illegal Migration Act places a legal duty on the government to detain and remove those arriving in the UK illegally, either to Rwanda or another “safe” third country.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman is considering a ‘range of options’ as the government struggles with migrant numbers (PA Wire)

However, as spaces in Home Office accommodation are in short supply, officials have been tasked with a “deep dive” into alternatives, according to The Times.

While the preferred solution is to increase the number of detention places, electronic tagging has been mooted, as has cutting off financial allowances to someone who fails to report regularly to the Home Office.

Asked about the plans on Monday morning, home secretary Suella Braverman said ministers are considering “a range of options”.

“We have a couple of thousand detention places in our existing removal capacity,” she told Sky News.

“We will be working intensively to increase that but it’s clear we’re exploring a range of options, all options, to ensure that we have that level of control over people so that they can flow through our systems swiftly to enable us to thereafter remove them from the United Kingdom.”

But Labour’s shadow employment minister Justin Madders described the plans as “just another gimmick”.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Madders said: “The only people you tag are criminals. And my understanding is that people who are coming to this country seeking asylum are not criminals.

“They are usually people fleeing persecution. And if there’s a problem with people absconding, this is the first I’ve heard about it.

“Clearly the solution to that is actually to get on and process the asylum applications a lot quicker than is happening.

“I think this is just another gimmick that is not dealing with the root of the problem at all.”

Mr Madders also said it is “pathetic” for the government to blame “lefty lawyers” and Labour for failings in its asylum policy.

“They ought to own this problem,” he said.