An inquiry must be held into the security breach that triggered the sacking of Suella Braverman after her shock return to the cabinet, Rishi Sunak has been told.

As anger grows over the reappointment of the home secretary – with the Cabinet Secretary reported to be “livid” – both Labour and the Liberal Democrats demanded a probe into her breach of the ministerial code.

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, said the public had “a right to know that there are proper secure information procedures in place to cover the person who has been given charge of our national security”.

Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, must investigate the full circumstances of Ms Braverman’s sending a policy document on an immigration shake-up to a colleague from her private email, she said.

And Alistair Carmichael, the Lib Dem home affairs spokesperson, said: “Suella Braverman’s appointment makes a mockery of Rishi Sunak’s claims to be bringing integrity to Number 10.

“There must be a full independent inquiry by the Cabinet Office into her appointment, including any promises Sunak made to her behind closed doors.

“If it is confirmed that Suella Braverman repeatedly broke the ministerial code and threatened national security, she must be sacked.”

Mr Sunak is widely believed to have struck a secret deal with the arch right-winger, promising her the top job in return for her support to see off the threat of Boris Johnson in the leadership fight.

Just a week ago, Ms Braverman admitted a rule-breach by sending a policy document on an immigration shake-up from her private email to a colleague, later misleading Liz Truss about it.

Earlier, the foreign secretary James Cleverly was accused of “insulting the intelligence” of the public, by denying any weekend deal.

Ms Braverman was put back in the Home Office despite admitting the rule-breach in sending the document to fellow right-winger John Hayes, accidentally copying in an aide to another MP, who sounded the alarm.

Hours earlier, outside No 10, Mr Sunak had promised the country: “This government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level. Trust is earned. And I will earn yours.”

Mark Serwotka, general secretary of the PCS union, said: “It beggars belief a minister who lost her job just days ago for breaching ministerial rules can be welcomed back into government as if nothing happened.

“This back-to-the-future government has the same old minister and the same old policies that will do nothing to inspire the confidence of our members.”