Sudanese refugees who arrive in the UK on small boats will have “come here illegally” and face deportation, Suella Braverman has confirmed.

The Home Secretary said those fleeing the conflict in Sudan would be detained and could be removed to Rwanda under the government’s Illegal Migration Bill.

“There is no good reason for anybody to get into a small boat and cross the channel in search of a life in the UK,” Ms Braverman said when asked what will happen to Sudanese asylum seekers arriving in the country.

Her comments come after The Independent reported that Sudanese refugees face being criminalised and deported because there are no safe and legal routes for those fleeing the conflict.

The British government is not planning to set up a bespoke scheme for the country like those used for Ukraine and Afghanistan and is only evacuating British citizens and embassy staff.

Almost 4,000 Sudanese small-boat migrants have crossed the English Channel since 2020, and they are already the eighth-highest nationality using the route.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said on Tuesday that number would “likely” increase because of the crisis. He urged those fleeing the conflict to “seek sanctuary in the first safe country they reach”.

The home secretary told Sky News on Wednesday there were “various mechanisms” for those fleeing Sudan to seek asylum in the UK. “The UNHCR is present in the region, and they are the right mechanism by which people should apply if they want to seek asylum in the UK,” she said.

There is no asylum visa for people wanting to reach the UK legally, and it is unclear how people could practically apply for other types of visa and take commercial flights to Britain amid the chaos in Khartoum.

Backbench Conservative MPs including Tim Loughton have urged the government to commit to setting up safe and legal routes for asylum seekers to arrive in the UK without travelling by small boat.

Ms Braverman, whose Illegal Migration Bill returns to Parliament on Wednesday, has said the bill is needed because “we are seeing an unacceptable level of people coming here illegally”.