Sudan crisis – live: US-brokered ceasefire ‘partially holding’ as first UK evacuation flight lands in Cyprus
At least 459 have been killed in the country’s fighting and thousands injured
A US-brokered ceasefire in Sudan appears to be “partially holding”, UN special envoy Volker Perthes said.
He, however, told the UN Security Council that there was no sign the warring parties were ready to negotiate.
This suggested “that both think that securing a military victory over the other is possible”, Mr Perthes said. “This is a miscalculation.”
Meanwhile, the first flight evacuating British nationals from Sudan landed in Cyprus carrying 39 people, as reports of “fierce battles” in West Darfur and fighting near Khartoum jeopardise the volatile new ceasefire underpinning the UK rescue mission.
Thousands of British nationals trapped there were told to make their way to an airfield north of Khartoum “as soon as possible” on Tuesday afternoon.
Some Sudanese relatives of British nationals have been denied temporary visas and excluded from evacuation flights, The Independent has been told – with no plans to set up a legal route for Sudanese refugees to claim asylum.
Around 260 British citizens are expected to be flown out of Sudan overnight on three separate flights from the Wadi Saeedna airfield, with UK forces set to assume control of the facility from Germany on Wednesday.
It was right to evacuate diplomats first, says Sunak
Rishi Sunak has defended the UK’s decision to evacuate British diplomats before helping ordinary citizens leave Sudan.
Asked on Tuesday about accusations that the government is not doing enough to help citizens Khartoum, the PM said: “I’m pleased that we were actually one of the first countries to safely evacuate our diplomats and our families. And it was right that we prioritised them because they were being targeted.
“The security situation on the ground in Sudan is complicated, it is volatile and we wanted to make sure we could put in place processes that are going to work for people, that are going to be safe and effective.”
Turks evacuated from Sudan arrive in Istanbul
The first Turkish civilians evacuated from Sudan returned to Turkey on Wednesday, with more than 100 people arriving by plane at Istanbul Airport, Reuters footage showed.
The Turks came from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, where they had arrived overland from the Sudanese capital Khartoum.
Several more flights were expected later on Wednesday to evacuate the remaining Turkish citizens crossing to Ethiopia from Sudan.
Fighting flared anew in Sudan late on Tuesday despite a ceasefire declaration by the warring factions as more people fled Khartoum and former officials, including one facing international war crimes charges, left prison.
Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan has called on both sides in Sudan to end the conflict and return to negotiations.
Reuters
Woman trapped near Sudan army base pleads for evacuation: ‘Please save me and my son’
A Sudanese woman married to an Indian man has issued a desperate appeal to be evacuated having been left stranded – along with her 21-month-old son – by the fighting in the country.
“Please help me and my son,” Baraah Abaker, 23, says – as countries, including India, scramble to evacuate their citizens.
Fighting began earlier this month between forces loyal to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan’s army, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti.
Abaker was in her final year at Bahri University when her husband Abdul Haseeb left for India in October last year for work. He left their Indian passport-holding son with her.
A veterinary doctor in her final year, Abaker was to take her exams before returning to her husband in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad.
More by Namita Singh here:
Woman trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation: ‘Please save me and my son’
Baraah Abaker, 23, finds herself stranded as her paperwork remains incomplete, despite her husband calling on Indian authorities to help
Rishi Sunak pledges ‘many more’ Sudan evacuation flights as he warns next 24 hour is critical
Rishi Sunak has pledged “many more” evacuation flights in what will be a “critical” 24 hours as ministers scramble to rescue Britons from war-torn Sudan.
The prime minister said more than 1,000 people had been contacted, of an estimated 4,000 in the country, and many were making their way to an airfield outside Khartoum.
But the government was forced to defend the timing and handling of the evacuation effort amid claims it had taken its “eye off the ball”.
Ministers denied Britons should have been evacuated earlier after Germany announced it would complete its operation overnight.
It came as Alicia Kearns, chair of the foreign affairs select committee, urged the government “to commit as many resources as quickly as possible” to the rescue because “there is a very real danger fighting will return”.
No sign Sudan warring parties ready to negotiate, UN says
A US-brokered ceasefire in Sudan appears to be partially holding but there is no sign the warring parties are ready to seriously negotiate, the UN special envoy on Sudan said yesterday.
This suggested “that both think that securing a military victory over the other is possible,” envoy Volker Perthes told the UN Security Council. “This is a miscalculation.”
Fighting broke out between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on 15 April. Both parties agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire beginning on Tuesday after negotiations mediated by the United States and Saudi Arabia.
“It seems to be holding in some parts so far. However, we also hear continuing reports of fighting and movement of troops,” said Perthes, who spoke via video from Port Sudan.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the violence and chaos in Sudan as “heartbreaking.”
The power struggle puts Sudan’s future at risk and could cause suffering for years and set back development for decades, Mr Guterres said.
The United Nations has moved hundreds of staff and family members to Port Sudan from Khartoum.
The United Nations plans to establish a hub in Port Sudan to continue working in the country where, even before the violence broke out, nearly 16 million people - one-third of the population - were in need of humanitarian aid.
Reuters
Britons experiencing fuel shortages must still make own way to airport, says minister
British citizens in Sudan who are experiencing fuel shortages must still make their own way to the Wadi Saeedna airstrip in Khartoum to be evacuated, the UK’s Africa minister Andrew Mitchell has said.
“Travel within Sudan is conducted at British nationals’ own risk and plans may change depending on the security situation,” he told MPs, adding that he has “enormous sympathy” for British citizens facing travel difficulties within Sudan.
People who have registered with the Foreign Office should receive contact from the department at least once a day, he said, in what appeared to be a reference to automated messages.
Mr Mitchell added: “The atmospherics in Khartoum hinder that sort of communication. Yesterday there was 2 per cent internet – that does make communicating extremely difficult but in principle that has been what we have tried to achieve. The system is working but it is spasmodic.”
ICYMI: Dodging bullets and paying thousands: How these British families escaped war torn Sudan
Families watched as fighter jets roared overhead and bombs landed just a few kilometres from them as they were forced to hide, Bel Trew and Tara Cobham report:
Dodging bullets and paying thousands: How these families escaped wartorn Sudan
Families watched as fighter jets roared overhead and bombs landed just a few kilometres from them as they were forced to hide, Bel Trew and Tara Cobham report
Sudan conflict explained: What’s happening in Khartoum?
Fighting has erupted in Sudan’s capital city Khartoum and other sites across the country this month as powerful rival military factions battle for control of the African nation and its future.
So far, over 420 people, including 264 civilians, have been killed in the conflict and over 3,700 wounded.
The sudden slide into violence between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group called Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has stranded thousands of foreigners, including diplomats and aid workers in the country, with the UK, US, France, Germany, Italy, Greece, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states among those closing their embassies and working to evacuate their nationals.
Read the full story here:
What is happening in Sudan? The conflict crisis explained
What is going on in Sudan?
Washington is talking to leaders on both sides of conflict, says White House
United States president Joe Biden’s national security team is continuing to talk to military leaders from both sides of the Sudan conflict to support a durable end to the conflict, the White House has said.
The US is working with partners and Sudanese civilian groups to work toward a permanent ceasefire and humanitarian arrangements, spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.
Battle in Sudan's capital risks awakening war in Darfur
Darfur inhabitants fear battles between Sudan’s rival military leaders could reawaken war in the vast and largely desert region already scarred by a two-decade-old conflict.
The Darfur conflict originated around 2003-2004, pitting rebels against government forces backed by horse-riding militia known as “Janjaweed” in violence that killed some 300,000 people and uprooted millions from their homes.
Despite repeated peace deals, the conflict has simmered ever since, with violence rising in the past two years. Now the conflict which began in Khartoum between Sudan’s army and RSF paramilitary, who had been ruling together during a political transition, has quickly spread to Darfur.
Residents and sources have reported pillaging, ethnic reprisal attacks, and clashes between the two military factions in various population centres around the farming and nomadic region that is roughly the size of France.
Local mediation has helped cool the strife in the main cities of Nyala and al-Fashir, but shelling and looting have continued in the town of Genena, leaving Darfuris fearing another major explosion of warfare.
“If this continues, if we get the killing of military commanders that are a part of influential tribes, then it’ll be anarchy. There will be tribal mobilisation,” said Ahmed Gouja, a journalist and rights activist in Nyala.
For Sudan’s warring leaders, Darfur is as familiar as it is strategically important. Army chief Abdel-Fattah Burhan rose through the army ranks while fighting in Darfur. RSF chief Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo got his start as a leader of one of the militias which did much of the government side’s fighting during the Darfur conflict, inflicting an outsize proportion of the violence.
As the army now tries to push his RSF fighters from positions across Khartoum, the group could fall back on its roots in Darfur to try to regroup and raise reinforcements.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies