A US-brokered ceasefire in Sudan appears to be “partially holding”, UN special envoy Volker Perthes said.

He, however, told the UN Security Council that there was no sign the warring parties were ready to negotiate.

This suggested “that both think that securing a military victory over the other is possible”, Mr Perthes said. “This is a miscalculation.”

Meanwhile, the first flight evacuating British nationals from Sudan landed in Cyprus carrying 39 people, as reports of “fierce battles” in West Darfur and fighting near Khartoum jeopardise the volatile new ceasefire underpinning the UK rescue mission.

Thousands of British nationals trapped there were told to make their way to an airfield north of Khartoum “as soon as possible” on Tuesday afternoon.

Some Sudanese relatives of British nationals have been denied temporary visas and excluded from evacuation flights, The Independent has been told – with no plans to set up a legal route for Sudanese refugees to claim asylum.

Around 260 British citizens are expected to be flown out of Sudan overnight on three separate flights from the Wadi Saeedna airfield, with UK forces set to assume control of the facility from Germany on Wednesday.