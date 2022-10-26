Rishi Sunak accused of allowing minister to act ‘with impunity’ over security case

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has been accused of allowing ministers to act with “impunity” after his government rejected calls for an investigation into home secretary Suella Braverman’s leak of a secret document.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the prime minister of doing a “grubby deal” with the leading right-winger in return for her support in the Conservative leadership contest, which effectively scuppered Boris Johnson’s hopes of a sensational comeback.

Ms Braverman was reappointed home secretary on Tuesday just six days after Liz Truss sacked her for sending cabinet papers to unauthorised people via her private email – and just hours after Sunak promised that his administration would have “integrity, professionalism and accountability” at every level.

Concern over Braverman’s return is understood to have been raised by the head of the civil service, Simon Case, who initially advised Ms Truss that her actions amounted to a breach of the ministerial code.

Neither Mr Sunak nor Downing Street denied that Mr Case had advised against the appointment, though the PM’s official spokesperson said he “did not recognise” reports that the cabinet secretary was “livid” at being overruled.

Ms Braverman admitted she made a “mistake”, which she described as a “technical infringement” of the ministerial rules.

But questions remain about why she sent the document to fellow right-wing MP Sir John Hayes and how she accidentally copied in an aide to another MP, who sounded the alarm.

The FDA union, representing top Whitehall mandarins, said any civil servant would expect to face “the harshest of penalties” for such a breach of security, including losing their security clearance.

“Standards matter, and the clear signal from her appointment is that ministers can act with impunity if it suits the prime minister,” said the union’s general secretary Dave Penman.

“This sends the country and the civil service a worrying message about how the new government will approach standards and national security.”

Meanwhile, Downing Street signalled that Mr Sunak had ditched a Truss plan to allow overall immigration to rise in the hope of stimulating economic growth by filling vacancies in shortage occupations.

A spokesperson said the new PM will stick to the pledge in the 2019 Conservative election manifesto that overall numbers will come down over the course of the parliament.

The change – which will it more difficult for chancellor Jeremy Hunt to convince the Office for Budget Responsibility he can fill a £40bn hole in the national finances – sparked speculation that it was part of a deal with Braverman in return for her support in the leadership contest.

Ms Braverman had clashed with Truss over migration, after declaring a personal ambition to get net numbers down below 100,000 a year, in contradiction of the then PM’s plans.

But Mr Sunak’s press secretary denied the pair had discussed the home secretary’s job when they spoke ahead of Ms Braverman’s dramatic declaration in his favour on Sunday, insisting the issue had only come up when he was allocating cabinet roles on Tuesday.

At prime minister’s questions in the Commons, Sir Keir told MPs: “We can all see what’s happened here – he’s so weak, he’s done a grubby deal trading national security because he was scared to lose another leadership election.

“There’s a new Tory at the top, but as always with them, party first, country second.”

And the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford accused Mr Sunak of doing a “sleazy backroom deal” with Braverman to help “shore up” right-wing support in his battle with Johnson.

Mr Sunak retorted that he was “delighted” to have Ms Braverman in his cabinet.

“The home secretary made an error of judgement but she recognised that,” the new PM told the Commons. “She raised the matter and she accepted her mistake.”

Ms Braverman was later accused of “running away” from scrutiny after she left the Commons chamber rather than respond to an urgent question from Labour about the leak.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper has written to Mr Case demanding an investigation “into the extent of this and other possible security breaches”.

And she told MPs that Braverman had “breached core professional standards and has now run away from accountability in this house”.

“She has been attorney general, she knows the rules,” Ms Cooper said.

“How is anyone supposed to believe that she’s such a novice she didn’t know what she was doing? And if she is such a novice, how are the rest of us supposed to trust her with our national security?”

But Home Office minister Jeremy Quin, who stood in to answer the question on the home secretary’s behalf, insisted it would not be “proper” for Mr Sunak to order an investigation into actions which took place under Ms Truss.

Mr Quin told MPs that it was the PM’s intention to appoint a new independent ethics adviser, after two resigned under Mr Johnson.

But asked whether they would then investigate Ms Braverman, he replied: “Events in the last administration would not properly be part of the remit of a new independent adviser.

“That was a matter that was dealt with by the previous administration. We have a new administration and the home secretary has been appointed to her post.”

Even in the absence of an ethics adviser, it is within Mr Sunak’s power to instruct the government’s ethics and propriety team to look into alleged misbehaviour by a minister. However, the Cabinet Office confirmed that no such request has been made.

The general secretary of the PCS union, which represents many Home Office staff, said: “It beggars belief that a minister who lost her job just days ago for breaching ministerial rules can be welcomed back into government as if nothing happened.”

And Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey branded her “leaky Sue” and said her return to a highly sensitive post after such a breach was “inexcusable”.

“The home secretary is in one of the most critical positions for national security,” Sir Ed told the News Agents podcast.

“She’s responsible for MI5, she sits on the National Security Council, she sees some of the most highly confidential issues, both relating to crime and to our defence.

“For her to apparently be so light and easy with copying to people who don’t have that level of clearance, I think is genuinely shocking.”

Mr Sunak was also challenged at PMQs over the “shameless” appointment of Gavin Williamson as minister at the Cabinet Office, given his sacking as defence secretary under Theresa May after allegedly leaking information from the national security council (NSC).

Labour MP Stephen Kinnock asked whether he had received any security advice about Mr Williamson – but the new PM again refused to say whether advice had been given.