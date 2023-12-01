Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak’s apparent “hissy fit” with Kyriakos Mitsotakis may not have been over the Elgin Marbles – but because the Greek prime minister chose to meet with Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer first, British Museum chair George Osborne has suggested.

The prime minister created an unexpected diplomatic firestorm on Tuesday after abruptly cancelling a meeting in London with his “baffled” Greek counterpart, with Downing Street claiming Mr Mitsotakis had reneged on a promise not to discuss the centuries-old dispute over the Parthenon Sculptures.

Mr Sunak then deepened the row by accusing Mr Mitsotakis of “grandstanding”, as a bemused Sir Keir suggested the PM had “lost his marbles” and was playing “small politics” in a bruising Commons session on Wednesday.

Sir Keir Starmer met with the Greek PM in London on Monday

The Labour leader sought to position himself as PM-in-waiting as he used his own meeting with Mr Mitsotakis to taunt Mr Sunak, saying: “I discussed with the Greek prime minister the economy, security, immigration. I also told him we wouldn't change the law regarding the marbles. It's not that difficult.”

As Tory MPs cringed at Mr Sunak’s apparent own goal, which saw him plastered across Greek front pages this week, including one carrying the words “f*** you b******”, an alternative explanation was floated by Mr Osborne on Thursday.

The Tory grandee said on his Political Currency podcast that he had heard “various theories” of why Mr Sunak cancelled the meeting, including claims it was intended as a distraction from Tory infighting over migration levels.

“Then you ask the question, is it just petulance? Is it just having a bit of a hissy fit?” said Mr Osborne.

“And, I think if that’s the reason, it’s not because Mitsotakis was going to raise the Elgin Marbles. It’s because he had met Keir Starmer the day before,” he said.

Sir Keir Starmer taunted Rishi Sunak in the Commons on Wednesday over his meeting with Greek PM (PA)

Regardless of his reasoning, the ex-chancellor said Mr Sunak had opened the door to a “pretty devastating line of attack” from Sir Keir, adding: “He should be doubling down on being the serious person who of course meets another European leader when they’re in town to discuss things like Ukraine or the energy crisis or migration, all of which Greece is relevant to.

“It just shows again that they’re not focused on delivering a coherent strategy week after week after week, which is the Conservatives’ only chance of getting back into this political fight.”