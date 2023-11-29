It has been a reliable prediction for 13 years that, whenever the government is in trouble and the leader of the opposition faces what is known in our unwritten constitution as an “open goal” at Prime Minister’s Questions, he will miss.

Not this time. Rishi Sunak pushed to his seat looking defeated before the session had even begun. When he started in this job, he would bounce on his toes at the despatch box, looking eagerly from side to side for an opponent to flay. Not today.

Keir Starmer, with the body language of someone who was there to enjoy himself, opened with a laboured joke about the prime minister trying to distract attention by arguing about an “ancient relic that only a tiny minority of the public have any interest in – but that’s enough about the Tory party”.