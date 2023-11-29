Jump to content

Ouch! For the first time ever, Keir roasted Rishi in the Commons

The petulant PM squirmed as he faced questions on marbles, migration and his ‘reverse Midas touch’: no wonder Jeremy Hunt escaped the chamber early, writes John Rentoul

Wednesday 29 November 2023 15:50
The Labour leader asked if Sunak could 'warn us what he's planning next so we can prepare for the disaster that will inevitably follow'

The Labour leader asked if Sunak could ‘warn us what he’s planning next so we can prepare for the disaster that will inevitably follow’

(PA Wire)

It has been a reliable prediction for 13 years that, whenever the government is in trouble and the leader of the opposition faces what is known in our unwritten constitution as an “open goal” at Prime Minister’s Questions, he will miss.

Not this time. Rishi Sunak pushed to his seat looking defeated before the session had even begun. When he started in this job, he would bounce on his toes at the despatch box, looking eagerly from side to side for an opponent to flay. Not today.

Keir Starmer, with the body language of someone who was there to enjoy himself, opened with a laboured joke about the prime minister trying to distract attention by arguing about an “ancient relic that only a tiny minority of the public have any interest in – but that’s enough about the Tory party”.

