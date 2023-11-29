PMQs: Starmer accuses Sunak of ‘losing his marbles’ in Greek artifact jibe

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Rishi Sunak of “losing his marbles” in a Greek artifact jibe during Prime Minister’s Questions.

In his opening remarks, Starmer joked:” In an effort to hide from his failures, the Prime Minister spent this week arguing about an ancient relic that only a tiny minority of the British public have any interest in – Mr Speaker, that’s enough about the Tory Party.”

Starmer added: "Never mind the British Museum - it's the prime minister who has obviously lost his marbles".

A diplomatic row over the sculptures was triggered when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak cancelled Tuesday’s planned meeting with Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis.