Rishi Sunak’s ethics adviser takes over investigation into alleged Islamophobia

Rishi Sunak’s ethics adviser has taken over an investigation into alleged Islamophobia in the Conservative Party following claims by an MP that her faith was given as a reason why she was sacked as a minister.

Sir Laurie Magnus, appointed by the prime minister in December, will look into claims by former transport minister Nusrat Ghani that party whips told her that her “Muslimess had been making colleagues feel uncomfortable”.

Mark Spencer, chief whip at the time, rejected the allegations and described them as “completely false” and “defamatory”.

After being moved out of the whips’ office Mr Spencer, the MP for Sherwood, was appointed as a minister in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs in September last year when Mr Sunak entered No 10.

Ms Ghani, the MP for Wealden in East Sussex was made a minister in the Department for Business and Trade in February this year when Mr Sunak carried out a reshuffle and restructured several government departments.

Last week The Independent revealed that the Labour Party had written to Tory chairman Greg Hands calling on him to bring forward the probe.

Boris Johnson had in January 2022 ordered the Cabinet Office to launch an investigation to “establish the facts”.

But it was left “outstanding” following the departure of the government’s previous independent ethics adviser, Lord Geidt, and two changes of prime minister.

Nusrat Ghani claims she was sacked as transport minister because of her ‘Muslimness’ (PA Media)

Mark Spencer denies the claims (PA)

Anneliese Dodds, the Labour Party chairwoman, said it was a “disgrace” that the investigation had not concluded more than a year after it was launched.

She said failure to properly investigate Ms Ghani’s claims would undermine Mr Sunak’s claims to lead a government of “professionalism, integrity and accountability at all levels”.

The Oxford East MP also asked Mr Hands if his party would adopt the All Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims’ definition of Islamophobia.

Last Thursday the Cabinet Office confirmed that the investigation was “ongoing” but refused to give any further details, including what stage it was, who it was speaking to and when it was likely to conclude.

Marcial Boo, head of the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), said on Wednesday the body would be following up on the investigation with Sir Laurie.

Sir Laurie Magnus was appointed in December last year (David Perry/PA) (PA Wire)

His role is to give the government impartial advice on the management of ministers’ private interests and to ensure MPs adhere to the Ministerial Code. It is a non-renewable five-year appointment.

Government figures showed religious hate crimes targeting Muslims in the UK rose by 28 per cent in the past year, accounting for 42 per cent of all recorded religious hate crimes in 2021/22.

Muslims are also the victims of the highest proportion of religiously motivated hate crimes for each of the past five years.

A spokesperson for the EHRC said: “There is no place for Islamophobia in British society and we are constructively engaged with the Conservative Party on these allegations.

“Following his independent investigation, we have maintained regular contact with Professor Singh to ensure that the Conservative Party, like all organisations, complies with equality law.

“We have been in contact with the government to ensure our outstanding letter to Lord Geidt is passed on to the new independent advisor, Sir Laurie Magnus.”

The Conservative Party previously said it is “actively committed to investigating, and tackling anti-Muslim hatred”.

Mr Spencer and Ms Ghani were contacted for comment.