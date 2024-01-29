Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has urged Iran to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East after three US troops were killed in a drone strike on an American base in Jordan.

The PM condemned the attack near the Syrian border which has sparked fears about escalating conflict across the region.

Joe Biden vowed that the US “shall respond” – blaming Iran-backed militias for what were the first US fatalities after months of strikes against forces since the Israel-Hamas war began.

At least 34 US troops were also said to have been injured in the strike on the support base known as Tower 22 on Sunday.

“We are concerned and would urge Iran to continue to de-escalate tensions in the region,” Mr Sunak told broadcasters on a trip to the north-east on Monday.

The PM added: “We absolutely condemn what has happened over the past couple of days. My thoughts are with all of those impacted, those who lost their lives, their families and those that are injured.”

Mr Sunak said the UK would “resolutely with our allies to bring stability and peace to the region”, adding: “And that’s what we’ll continue to work towards.”

Foreign secretary David Cameron has blamed ‘Iran-aligned militia groups’ for strike (Reuters)

US officials were working to identify the group behind the attack but have so far assessed that one of several Iranian-aligned groups was responsible.

Mr Biden said in a written statement that the US “will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner [of] our choosing”.

Foreign secretary Lord David Cameron said that Britain “strongly condemned” the attacks by “Iran-aligned militia groups” as he also urged Tehran to de-escalate the situation.

“Our thoughts are with those US personnel who have lost their lives and all those who have sustained injuries, as well as their families,” he added.

US forces have long used Jordan, a kingdom bordering Iraq, Israel, the Palestinian territory of the West Bank, Saudi Arabia and Syria, as a base.

Since Hamas launched its attack on Israel on 7 October, Iranian-backed militias have struck American military installations in Iraq more than 60 times. In Syria, they have struck more than 90 times with drones, rockets, mortars and ballistic missiles.

Iran-back fighters in eastern Syria reportedly began evacuating their posts fearing air strikes.

Militias have said that their strikes are in retaliation for Washington’s support for Israel in the war in Gaza, and aim to push US forces out of the region.

The US in recent months has hit targets in Iraq, Syria and Yemen in response to attacks on its forces and to diminish the threats from Iranian-backed Houthi rebels to commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

Britain has joined two strikes against the militants in Yemen, though they so far seem to have done little to deter Houthi action.

A British-linked oil tanker went up in flames after a strike claimed by the Yemen-based group on Friday before a further attack on HMS Diamond, the British destroyer stationed in the Red Sea, was successfully repelled.

The Ministry of Defence earlier branded ongoing action by the Houthis as “intolerable and illegal” and said Britain and its allies “reserve the right to respond appropriately”.