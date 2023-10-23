Rishi Sunak says Israel not to blame for Gaza hospital blast

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has said Israel is not to blame for the Al-Ahli hospital blast in Gaza feared to have killed hundreds of innocent people.

The PM revealed that UK intelligence had concluded that the explosion was not the result of an Israeli air strike – as claimed by Palestinian terrorist group Hamas – but was launched from within Gaza.

Mr Sunak told the Commons: “The British government judges that the explosion was likely caused by a missile, or part of one, that was launched from within Gaza towards Israel.”

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry claimed 471 people were killed in what they called an Israeli air strike – but Israel denied responsibility and said it was caused by a misfired rocket by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

Mr Sunak said the conclusion was based on the “deep knowledge and analysis of our intelligence and weapons experts” as he decried the “rush to judgement” in the hours after the 17 October blast.

The Conservative leader told MPs: “The misreporting of this incident had a negative effect in the region, including on a vital US diplomatic effort, and the tensions here at home.”

Mr Sunak said Israel had a “right and duty” to “go after” Hamas during his visit to Tel Aviv last week. The PM called the terrorist group “pure evil” and told Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu: “We want you to win”.

The prime minister again backed Israeli military action – rejecting MPs’ calls for a ceasefire and insisting that the UK “stand resolutely with Israel as it defends itself”. He added: “There is no scenario where Hama can control Gaza.”

However, Mr Sunak said that current level of aid getting through to Gaza was “not enough”. He told the Commons: “We need a constant stream of aid pouring in … so we will keep up the diplomatic pressure [on Israel].”

Mr Sunak also announced an additional £20m of humanitarian aid for people of Gaza – doubling the extra £10m previously committed for Palestinian civilians.

Hamas has claimed 471 people died in the hospital blast (Anadolu via Getty Images)

US president Joe Biden last week backed Israel’s account of the deadly blast – saying that the “other team” were behind the explosion as he visited Tel Aviv. Mr Biden said it was based on “data from my defence department”.

The Israel Defence Force (IDF) has claimed that a “failed rocket launch” by PIJ – the second-largest militant group in Gaza – was responsible for the hospital explosion.

The IDF released a recording of an intercepted conversation between Hamas officials admitting the hospital was hit by PIJ rocket. Israeli officials have also argued that the absence of a large crater shows the explosion was not caused by one of its missile strikes.

Leading experts have said the evidence so far – from video footage, photos and eyewitness accounts – is not consistent with what would be expected from a typical Israeli air strike.

Justin Bronk, senior research fellow at the UK-based Royal United Services Institute, told the BBC that the evidence looks like the blast was caused by a failed rocket hitting the hospitals car park and causing fire.

But officials in Gaza have blamed Israel for the blast, claiming that 471 were killed and 341 wounded. A spokesperson for the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry called it an “Israeli massacre”. The hospital explosion has become a lightning rod for anger at protests across the Middle East.

Sunak meeting Benjamin Netanyahu last week (EPA)

Meanwhile, Labour leader Keir Starmer pushed Mr Sunak to treble the UK’s aid to Gaza, as he called on the government to boost help in easing the “humanitarian emergency”.

Sir Keir also called on the government to ensure fuel is allowed into Gaza, as well as appointing a UK special coordinator for international aid to Gaza and deploy British experts and medical support teams.

Mr Starmer said the US-brokered deal to get a flow of trucks through the Rafah crossing – 20 on Saturday and 14 on Sunday – was “nowhere near enough”.

“We stand with Israel and her right to defend herself against the terrorists of Hamas. We stand for international law, the protection of innocent lives, humanitarian support for Palestinians,” the Labour leader told the Commons.

He added: “And we do so, because we stand for a political path to a two-state solution. And a better future. These are dark days. But the light must never go out. We must not let it.”