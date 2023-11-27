Sunak’s new Rwanda treaty delayed as No 10 says plan not a ‘silver bullet’

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak’s promised new treaty with Rwanda has been delayed, as No 10 admitted that the plan to send asylum seekers to the African nation was not a “silver bullet” in stopping small boats.

The revised deportation deal with Rwanda and new legislation intended to set aside the Supreme Court’s ruling the policy was unlawful were expected immediately after the verdict.

No 10 had said in the hours after the 15 November court defeat that the updated deal would be laid before parliament in the “coming days” so deportation flights could take off “as soon as possible”.

Speaking on November 16, Mr Sunak’s new home secretary James Cleverly said it was “ready pretty much now to turn into a treaty that can be done within days, not weeks or months – days”.

But on Monday, No 10 refused to commit to having the pact with Kigali in place before Christmas – saying only it would be set out “in the coming weeks”.

It comes as Tory MPs grow increasingly concerned by the delays – and by Mr Cleverly’s claim that the Rwanda deportation plan was not the “be all and end all” of the attempted crackdown on Channel crossings.

Mr Sunak’s official spokesman said the Rwanda flights was not the “silver bullet” to delivering PM’s “stop the boats” pledge – but insisted that it remained a “crucial and important part of our overall policy”.

Grilled by reporters on why there had been such as long delay, the PM’s spokesman said: “It’s right to ensure we have the strongest possible position because we want both the treaty and the Bill to have the best possible chance of success”.

Mr Sunak’s spokesman refused to comment on “speculation” that Rwanda was refusing to sign a treaty that would include British officials’ involvement in its legal system.

James Cleverly had promised new Rwanda treaty in ‘days’ (Getty Images)

With the Commons’ recess due to begin on 19 December, there are not enough sitting days to ratify the revised Rwanda treaty before the New Year, with No 10 saying at least 21 days are required.

Mr Cleverly’s comment that the scheme was not the “be all and end all” angering some on the right of the party, given he is opposed to pulling out or ignoring the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR).

Right-wing Tory MP James Morris shared his own concerns about Mr Cleverly’s remarks about Rwanda not being the “be all and end all” – challenging immigrationRobert Jenrick to say if shared those sentiments.

“Would the minister agree the home secretary? And if he does agree … what is the government’s policy in relation to combatting the boats and resisting illegal migration?” asked the Tory backbencher.

Visibly angry at jeering from the Labour benches, Mr Jenrick insisted that the Rwanda deportation flights remained an “extremely important component” of the stop the boats plan.

Seeking to calm Tory frustration at the failure to act, Mr Cleverly also told MPs in the Commons that the Rwanda plan was “an incredibly important part of the basket of responses that we have”.

Kemi Badenoch said she was ‘pushing’ for ‘much tougher’ measures (PA Wire)

He is not expected to travel to Rwanda this week, as previously reported, but he said: “We will continue to negotiate with the government of Rwanda on a treaty.”

Mr Cleverly shrugged of a question from right-winger Simon Clarke, who said it was “profound conviction” that the government must disapply the ECHR and UN Refugee Convention to get the Rwanda flights off the ground.

Fellow right-winger Miriam Cates, co-founder of the New Conservatives, said the Rwanda legislation should be “clear and unambiguous” in making sure parliament “takes legal precedence over the interpretation of international treaties and precedent”.

Meanwhile, Tory MPs also challenged the government to set out its response to net migration, after it hit a record annual high of 745,000.

Right-winger Jonathan Gullis said Mr Cleverly should “copy and paste” the New Conservatives’ plan to crackdown on visas for student and their dependents.

Mr Jenrick is thought to be pushing for a cap on visas for people working in the NHS and social care, and a ban on foreign social care workers from bringing any dependents.

Asked by Labour’s shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock if he had “any respect” for the authority of Mr Cleverly, Mr Jenrick responded: “We heard absolutely nothing for the benches opposite about what they would actually do.”

It comes as his close cabinet ally Kemi Badenoch said she was “pushing” for Mr Sunak to take “much tougher measures” to get net migration down.

The business secretary added to pressure on the PM, after sacked home secretary Suella Braverman’s camp revealed details of an alleged pact with Mr Sunak to crackdown on visa numbers.

Senior Conservative Steve Brine hit out at the possibility of new restrictions on NHS and social care visas. “We need these workers … particularly in social care,” said the chair of the health select committee.

“They are the people who look after your ailing parents and grandparents when families can’t because they’re working,” he told Times Radio – urging Mr Sunak to ignore Ms Braverman.

“If we’re just going to slash migration so that we can, you know, meet a political priority, and please the former home secretary then I don’t think we’re serving the society and the economy as we should be.”