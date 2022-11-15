Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sunak steers clear of journalist’s murder in talks with Saudi prince

Meeting focused on need to stabilise global energy prices

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor, in Bali
Tuesday 15 November 2022 10:05
Comments
<p>Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia (Leon Neal/PA)</p>

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia (Leon Neal/PA)

(PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak did not raise the case of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi when he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 summit today.

Instead, the meeting in Indonesia focused on UK pleas for the oil-rich desert kingdom to help bring down energy prices by stepping up production in response to the disruption of supplies from Russia.

Downing Street said that Mr Sunak raised the importance of progress on social reform – and in particular women’s rights – in the conservative Arab state, but did not mention the 2018 assassination of Khashoggi at the Saudi embassy in Istanbul.

A CIA investigation concluded that bin Salman ordered the killing, and the UN Commissioner for Human Rights held the state of Saudi Arabia responsible for the "premeditated extrajudicial execution" of Khashoggi, who was a regular critic of the Saudi monarchy.

However the Crown Prince – known as MBS – denies prior knowledge of the plot, and eight unnamed people have been jailed in Saudi Arabia in relation to Khashoggi’s death.

Recommended

A Downing Street spokesperson said that Sunak and MBS “discussed the importance of continued UK-Saudi cooperation in the face of regional security threats and international economic instability”.

The spokesperson added: “In light of the global increase in energy prices sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the prime minister said he hoped the UK and Saudi Arabia could continue to work together to stabilise energy markets.

“The leaders also shared their concern over threats to peace and security in the Middle East, including Iran’s destabilising activity in the region.

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was a persistent critic of the Saudi royal family

(AP)

“The prime minister welcomed the strong trade relations and defence and security collaboration between our two countries, and the leaders committed to look for opportunities to deepen investment ties in strategic industries.

“The prime minister looked forward to continuing to strengthen the UK-Saudi relationship, noting the importance of further progress on social reforms, including on women’s rights and freedoms in the kingdom.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in