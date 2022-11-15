✕ Close Related: Sunak to ‘unequivocally condemn’ Russia’s war in Ukraine at G20 summit

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has given his strongest hint yet that “triple lock” protection for the state pension will be preserved in Thursday’s autumn statement.

Mr Sunak said that pensioners were “at the forefront of my mind” and claimed that the chancellor’s tax-and-spend plan had “fairness and compassion” at its heart.

His statement comes after Downing Street sparked fears last month that the triple lock could be scrapped, saying this was “on the table” in discussions as Mr Sunak and chancellor Jeremy Hunt drew up plans to fill a £60bn hole in the nation’s finances.

The measure, which applies to UK state pensions, ensures they rise in line with inflation, average wages or at a rate of 2.5 per cent – whichever is highest.

“My track record as chancellor shows I care very much about those pensioners, particularly when it comes to things like energy and heating because they are especially vulnerable to cold weather," Mr Sunak told reporters en route to the G20 summit in Bali.

The prime minister and Mr Hunt have said they will look to put the greatest burden on those with “the broadest shoulders”.