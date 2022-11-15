Rishi Sunak news - live: PM hints he will protect ‘triple lock’ on pensions
Prime minister says his record shows he ‘care[s] very much about those pensioners’
Related: Sunak to ‘unequivocally condemn’ Russia’s war in Ukraine at G20 summit
Prime minister Rishi Sunak has given his strongest hint yet that “triple lock” protection for the state pension will be preserved in Thursday’s autumn statement.
Mr Sunak said that pensioners were “at the forefront of my mind” and claimed that the chancellor’s tax-and-spend plan had “fairness and compassion” at its heart.
His statement comes after Downing Street sparked fears last month that the triple lock could be scrapped, saying this was “on the table” in discussions as Mr Sunak and chancellor Jeremy Hunt drew up plans to fill a £60bn hole in the nation’s finances.
The measure, which applies to UK state pensions, ensures they rise in line with inflation, average wages or at a rate of 2.5 per cent – whichever is highest.
“My track record as chancellor shows I care very much about those pensioners, particularly when it comes to things like energy and heating because they are especially vulnerable to cold weather," Mr Sunak told reporters en route to the G20 summit in Bali.
The prime minister and Mr Hunt have said they will look to put the greatest burden on those with “the broadest shoulders”.
Rishi Sunak ditches pledge to place cap on refugee numbers
Rishi Sunak has ditched a key pledge from his Conservative leadership campaign to impose a cap on the number of refugees taken in by the UK each year.
The prime minister said that it would not be possible to consider a cap until the flow of migrants crossing the Channel from France by dinghy has been halted, which he admitted will not happen “overnight”.
Meanwhile, Mr Sunak set his face firmly against compulsory ID cards, after a Labour shadow minister floated them as a method of reducing irregular immigration.
“I do want to get migration down over time,” he said.
“But I think the most pressing priority we have and the British people have is getting a grip of illegal migration and small boats. And that’s what I’m spending most of my time on.”
PM risks angering Tory MPs by backing down on Truss defence pledge
Prime minister Rishi Sunak has set himself on a collision course with defence hawks in his own Conservative Party by refusing to commit to increasing spending on the military to 3 per cent of GDP in this week’s autumn statement.
Mr Sunak dismissed warnings that stepping back from his predecessor Liz Truss’s target would be seen as a sign of weakness by Russian president Vladimir Putin at a time when the West is supporting Ukraine’s resistance to his invasion.
The prime minister announced the award of a new £4.2bn contract to BAE Systems to build five more warships for the Royal Navy, in a move he said would bolster the UK’s ability to counter Russian aggression.
Andrew Woodcock has more.
Rishi Sunak risks angering Tory MPs by backing down on Truss defence pledge
Prime minister announces £4.2bn contract for new navy warships
Rishi Sunak urged to raise benefits with inflation
Prime minister Rishi Sunak has been facing calls to raise all benefits in line with inflation, including those for working-age people, after he hinted at protecting the “triple lock” for the state pensions.
Ryan Shorthouse, chief executive of the Conservative think tank Bright Blue, said: “It is intellectually indefensible to protect the value of the state pension in line with inflation but not universal credit. Either both rise by inflation or both rise by earnings.”
Karl Handscomb, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation think tank, said: “With the cost of living crisis set to continue, and possibly even deepen, next year, it’s important that the chancellor sticks to pledges made this summer by his recent predecessor, and now prime minister, Rishi Sunak that all benefits – for working-age families, as well as pensioners – are uprated in line with prices next year.”
Andrew Woodcock and Kate Devlin report.
Rishi Sunak hints that pension ‘triple lock’ will stay in autumn statement
Boost could persuade many elderly people to use their central heating this winter, Age UK says
