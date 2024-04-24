PMQs - live: Angela Rayner set to clash with Oliver Dowden amid council house row

✕ Close Angela Rayner speaks out as police review deputy Labour leader’s council house claims

Angela Rayner faces Oliver Dowden in what is likely to be a fiery session of PMQs as Labour’s deputy leader continues to face questions about the sale of her former council house.

With Rishi Sunak out of the country, Wednesday’s session is a battle of the deputies, with Mr Dowden likely to press Ms Rayner on the row.

Allies of Ms Rayner, who will have prepared some of her own barbs for the crunch encounter, insist that she has done nothing wrong and will eventually be cleared by the police investigation.

Elsewhere, Mr Sunak is on a visit to Germany. The PM and Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, will pledge during talks in Berlin to deepen the allies’ defence and security ties.

The two countries will open a “new chapter” in their partnership, Mr Sunak said ahead of the visit.