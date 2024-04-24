PMQs - live: Angela Rayner set to clash with Oliver Dowden amid council house row
Battle of the deputies as Dowden and Rayner set to clash at PMQs
Angela Rayner faces Oliver Dowden in what is likely to be a fiery session of PMQs as Labour’s deputy leader continues to face questions about the sale of her former council house.
With Rishi Sunak out of the country, Wednesday’s session is a battle of the deputies, with Mr Dowden likely to press Ms Rayner on the row.
Allies of Ms Rayner, who will have prepared some of her own barbs for the crunch encounter, insist that she has done nothing wrong and will eventually be cleared by the police investigation.
Elsewhere, Mr Sunak is on a visit to Germany. The PM and Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, will pledge during talks in Berlin to deepen the allies’ defence and security ties.
The two countries will open a “new chapter” in their partnership, Mr Sunak said ahead of the visit.
Former Labour minister Frank Field dies aged 81 after cancer battle
Former Labour minister and crossbench peer Frank Field has died aged 81, his family has announced.
Lord Field had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Former Labour minister Frank Field dies aged 81 after cancer battle
Frank Field was director of the Child Poverty Action Group between 1969 and 1979, and the Member of Parliament for Birkenhead between 1979 and 2019
ICYMI: Rayner told kitchen renovations offset tax on council house sale
Angela Rayner is expected to claim that she did not have to pay capital gains tax when she sold her former house due to a kitchen renovation, as the row over her housing affairs rumbles on.
The deputy Labour leader is likely to argue that enhancements she made to her former council house have offset the tax she would have paid had it not been her primary property, according to The Times.
Full report:
Angela Rayner told kitchen renovations offset tax on council house sale
The deputy Labour leader is preparing her defence as the probe into her tax affairs continues
‘Conditions are right’ to increase defence spending - defence secretary
Defence secretary Grant Shapps told GB News has said that inflation falling and the current conflicts across the world have led to the government’s decision to increase defence spending.
“The conditions are right now, but not only that, the situation in the world. You’ve seen what’s been happening in Ukraine, with (Vladimir) Putin continuing to prosecute his illegal war.
“You’ve seen what’s happening in the Middle East with Iran firing on Israel with 100s of projectiles. I think it’s very important for Britain to play its leadership part.”
Mr Shapps said the funding will go towards a lot of “different things” including munitions, accommodation and new technology.
“Most of all I hope it leverages the countries to come forward and spend their money properly. It’s really important that we show dictators everywhere, people like Putin, that we will not be walked over.
Mr Shapps added that the government will be “cutting the bureaucracy” in defence to help fund the package.
“We have about 60,000 people in MoD, but we’re saying by 2028 we think we can manage with 50,000 people.
“We want people on the front line, not in the offices.” More comments from Mr Shapps below:
ICYMI: Britain to spend 2.5% of GDP on defence by 2030, Rishi Sunak announces
Rishi Sunak has promised to boost Britain’s defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2030 – despite critics raising concerns about how he will pay for the promise.
At a press conference alongside Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, the prime minister promised an extra £75bn in defence spending over the next six years.
Full report:
Britain to spend 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence by 2030, Rishi Sunak announces
Boris Johnson first promised in 2022 that Britain would spend 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence by the end of this decade
Sunak and Scholz to announce joint development of artillery systems in Berlin
Sunak’s first visit to the German capital since entering No 10 comes after he faced pressure to visit senior politicians from one of the UK’s most powerful European allies.
The UK and Germany are closely aligned on matters including support for Ukraine and are the two biggest suppliers of military aid to the country after the US, but have so far opted to co-operate through Nato and G7 forums instead of through strengthening bilateral ties.
Full report:
Sunak and Scholz to announce joint development of artillery systems in Berlin
Rishi Sunak and Olaf Scholz will discuss closer co-operation on security, trade and illegal migration in one-on-one talks on Wednesday.
Recap: Why are police investigating sale of Labour deputy leader’s council house?
Police have launched an investigation into Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner as speculation over whether she broke electoral law continues.
The investigation opened upon “reassessment of information” given to the police by deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, James Daly, about information she gave about her living situation a decade ago.
Here’s everything we know about the row:
Angela Rayner’s council house tax row explained
Angela Rayner has accused the Conservative party of attempting to ‘smear’ her and insisted that controversy over her tax affairs is ‘manufactured’
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live politics coverage.
Today we are covering Prime Minister’s Questions and other stories from Westminster and elsewhere.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies