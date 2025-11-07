Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Four suspended Labour MPs let back into party after conduct review

Neil Duncan-Jordan, Chris Hinchliff, Brian Leishman and Rachael Maskell are let back into the Labour party

Alex Ross
Friday 07 November 2025 19:09 GMT
Comments
Rachael Maskell choked up talking about impact of welfare cuts on her constituent. She voted against the government’s controversial welfare bill.

Four Labour MPs – Neil Duncan-Jordan, Chris Hinchliff, Brian Leishman and Rachael Maskell – have had the whip restored after they had been suspended for repeatedly rebelling against the government.

The backbenchers were suspended after all four voted against Labour’s benefits reforms as part of a wider rebellion that saw the changes postponed in July.

Ms Maskell, MP for York Central, claimed she had been suspended for “standing up for my constituents” over the plans.

But on Friday, as the party faces a split on breaking manifesto promises on tax hikes ahead of the Budget, the four MPs had their whip restored, following a review of their recent conduct.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.

