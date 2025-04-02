No escape for UK as Trump targets ‘foreign cheaters’ in new global trade war

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British firms have been hit by a 10 per cent tariff on all exports to the United States as Donald Trump ushered in a new era for global trade and pledged America “will no longer be ripped off”.

The US president said his “liberation day” announcement – in which some nations will pay as much as 34 per cent – was a “declaration of economic independence”.

It means that Sir Keir Starmer’s government has failed to secure a carve-out for Britain from tariffs, but while the UK was 13th on a “naughty list” of nations brandished at a White House press conference, it had the joint lowest tariffs along with nations such as Brazil.

European Union nations face 20 per cent penalties while China will pay 34 per cent and Cambodia an eye-watering 49 per cent. Switzerland was also hit hard with 31 per cent. Taiwan, which is struggling for survival against threats from China, faces 32 per cent and India is getting 26 per cent.

A Downing Street source said: “We don't want any tariffs at all, but a lower levy than others vindicates our approach. It matters because the difference between 10 per cent and 20 per cent is thousands of jobs.

“We will keep negotiating, keep cool and keep calm. We want to negotiate a sustainable trade deal, and of course to get tariffs lowered. Tomorrow we will continue with that work."

open image in gallery Donald Trump with a list of countries that will be subject to ‘reciprocal tariffs’ ( AP )

After days of build up the US president waited for markets to close to make his big announcement in the Rose Garden of the White House on what he has dubbed “liberation day”.

He was surrounded by his cabinet, members of the Congress, senators, automobile workers and farmers as he promised “to make America wealthy again”.

He said: “April 2nd 2025 will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn. America's destiny was reclaimed and the day that we began to make America wealthy again. For decades, our country has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike.

“Americans really suffered gravely. They watched in anguish as foreign leaders have stolen our jobs, foreign cheaters have ransacked our factories and foreign scavengers that have torn apart our once beautiful American dream.

“Our country and its taxpayers have been ripped off for more than 50 years, but it is not going to happen anymore.”

At one point the president introduced an automobile worker onto the stage to talk about how car plants in the state of Michigan had been forced to close because of foreign competition.

The president listed a series of grievances noting that tariffs on cars in South Korea and Japan prevented the US from entering the market. He complained of 20 per cent VAT taxes on sales in the EU which also applied to Britain. And he claimed dairy products to Canada were getting hit by tariffs of more than 200 per cent.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer and Donald Trump in the Oval Office in February ( PA )

While the UK got little mention, apart from a reference on his list, it is still getting the base level of 10 per cent tariffs, although that is half the level it would have had if it was still in the EU.

Ministers knew it would be impossible to avoid the measures after Mr Trump made it clear that he was imposing tariffs on cars. Around 17 per cent of UK cars go to the US market and already the Institute of Public Policy Research (IPPR) has estimated it will cost Britain 25,000 jobs in the automobile sector..

Mr Trump has claimed his new tariff regime will “rebalance trade” with the US and “stop countries taking advantage” of his country.

He had already announced that he would impose 25 per cent tariffs on all automobiles, steel and aluminium imports to America which included the UK.

Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds made it clear there would be no knee jerk response.

He said: “We have a range of tools at our disposal and we will not hesitate to act. We will continue to engage with UK businesses including on their assessment of the impact of any further steps we take.

“Nobody wants a trade war and our intention remains to secure a deal. But nothing is off the table and the government will do everything necessary to defend the UK’s national interest.”

Earlier the prime minister resisted calls for him to turn his back on America and concentrate on rebuilding relationships with the EU as the main trading partner.

During PMQs Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey urged the prime minister to join other nations in an "economic coalition of the willing" to respond to the US tariffs.

open image in gallery Trump during his hour-long anniuncement in the Rose Garden at the White House on Wednesday ( AP )

But Sir Keir described Sir Ed’s proposal as “a false choice” and insisted that he would not abandon hopes of a trade deal with the US.

He told MPs: “A trade war is in nobody's interests and the country deserves – and we will take – a calm, pragmatic approach.”

Tina McKenzie, policy chair of the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “Tariffs will cause untold damage to small businesses trying to trade their way into profit while the domestic economy remains flat.”

Conservative shadow trade secretary, Andrew Griffith, said: "Labour failed to negotiate with President Trump’s team for too many months after the election, failed to keep our experienced top trade negotiator, and failed to get a deal to avoid the imposition of these tariffs by our closest trading partner.”