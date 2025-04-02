Independent TV
02:25
What repercussions will President Trump’s tariffs have on the UK?
The UK is “preparing for all eventualities” as global stock markets nervously await the imposition of Donald Trump’s sweeping trade tariffs on Wednesday, 2 April.
Analysts warned that tariffs could “completely destabilise the UK car-manufacturing industry” and put 25,000 UK jobs at risk.
“British companies selling into America might see a reduction in demand,” investment analyst Dan Coatsworth, told The Independent, adding, “When companies have weaker sales, they have no choice but to look at their cost structure.”
Describing any potential response from the UK to import tariffs imposed by the US, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer told the Commons, “The country deserves – and we will take – a calm, pragmatic approach.”
