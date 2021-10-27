Ask a tax expert anything about the Budget announcement

There has been much speculation over what the latest Budget will bring, with several aspects being leaked early.

It comes as Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been urged to put the climate emergency at the heart of his Budget and end the suspicions that he is resisting the switch to net zero, with the Cop26 summit just days away.

The chancellor is set to unveil measures to raise wages, rescue the NHS, boost skills and improve transport links to parliament on Wednesday.

It layout the three-year spending settlement setting the battleground for the next general election.

He is also expected to continue the decade-long freeze on fuel duty – after prices at the pumps leapt to a record 143p a litre – despite criticism that the move clashes with climate policy.

In addition, the chancellor will hail “a new age of optimism" in his Budget amid predictions he will have more money than expected to spend due to a fast bounce-back from Covid.

The chancellor is set to strike an upbeat tone as he talks up building a “stronger economy of the future”, with the promise of rising wages, cash for the NHS and investment into regional transport projects.

But what does all this mean for our own bank balances, our cost of living and what are the potential impacts on our day to day lives following the announcement?

To help answer your budget queries we have George Parker, an Assistant Tax Manager at tax, accounting and business advisory firm Blick Rothenberg, on hand to help explain aspects of the measures being announced.

George will be answering your questions live in the comments section of this page from 1-2pm on Thursday, 28 October.

Please bear in mind that George is a tax expert and so will not be answering any questions that encompass political queries.

Register to submit your question in the comments box below. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until George joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 1-2pm, as he tackles as many questions as he can within an hour.