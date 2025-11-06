Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour’s new deputy leader Lucy Powell has warned Rachel Reeves not to break her manifesto pledges and raise taxes, saying voters have to be able to “trust” the government.

After both the chancellor and the prime minister refused to repeat the promise not to hike income tax, national insurance or VAT, Ms Powell said there was “no question” the party should keep its pledges.

She also said it was urgent the government lift the two child benefit cap in full in this month’s Budget.

open image in gallery Chancellor Rachel Reeves (Justin Tallis/PA) ( PA Wire )

The warning comes after Ms Reeves put the country on notice that manifesto-busting sweeping tax rises are coming later this month, saying during an unprecedented pre-Budget speech on Tuesday that “we will all have to contribute”.

Economists have repeatedly warned Ms Reeves that a combination of higher borrowing , sluggish economic growth and Labour U-turns mean she must raise taxes or tear up her flagship borrowing rules in the Budget.

open image in gallery Lucy Powell speaking after being announced as the new deputy leader of the Labour Party (Lucy North/PA)

Ms Powell told BBC Radio 5 Live: "We should be following through on our manifesto, of course. There's no question about that."

When it came to manifesto promises, she said that "trust in politics is a key part of that because if we're to take the country with us then they've got to trust us and that's really important too."

She also called for the two child benefit cap to be abolished with “urgency”.

"I think what we've all been talking about recently is the urgency of that now,” she said, “because every year that passes with this policy in place, another 40,000 children are pushed into deep levels of poverty as a result of it - and that's why it is urgent that we do lift it and we lift it in full."

Tony Blair’s think tank has warned Ms Reeves that she must slash taxes again before the next election if she breaks her key manifesto pledge and hikes them in the Budget.

The group also said that any tax hikes such as raising VAT or income tax must be done in tandem with pro-business policies to break Britain’s “tax-and-spend doom loop”.