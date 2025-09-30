Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wes Streeting has admitted that Sir Tony Blair’s proposed role in the body that would oversee a transitional authority governing Gaza under a new peace intiative will “raise eyebrows to say the least”, amid calls for MPs to have the chance to scrutinise the appointment.

Donald Trump unveiled a 20-point peace plan on Monday, which has been accepted by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and is being considered by Hamas. The US president said Sir Tony would be among the international leaders who would constitute a “Board of Peace” to oversee a transitional governing committee for Gaza.

Sir Tony, who took the UK into the Iraq war in 2003, served as Middle East envoy for the quartet of international powers – the US, the EU, Russia and the UN – after leaving office. Recently, he has been part of high-level planning talks with the US and other parties about the future of Gaza.

The health secretary backed the proposed role for the former prime minister, highlighting Sir Tony’s experience in brokering the 1998 Good Friday Agreement to end Northern Ireland’s Troubles – but acknowledged that questions will be raised about whether he is the right person for the job.

Mr Streeting said: “Now I know there’ll be some people who look at Tony Blair and his legacy in Iraq, and will raise eyebrows, to say the least, about whether he’s the right man to be involved in this. And I say that as someone, myself, who opposed the Iraq war.

“Tony Blair also had an incredible legacy in Northern Ireland, of bringing together sworn enemies to build a peace that has lasted. So if he can bring that skill set to bear in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with the support of Israelis, Palestinians and other regional powers, then so much the better.”

open image in gallery Former prime minister Tony Blair has described US president Donald Trump’s plan as ‘bold and intelligent’ ( PA )

It came as Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said Sir Tony should be called to give evidence to parliament on his role in the peace plan.

“Tony Blair needs to come before parliament and give evidence about his role in Trump’s Gaza peace plan,” he said. “We all want to see an end to the suffering in Gaza, the hostages brought home and a lasting peace. MPs must have the chance to scrutinise whether the former prime minister is the right person to help secure these goals.”

If both sides agree to Mr Trump’s plan, there will be an immediate ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces to “the agreed-upon line”, and the release of all the hostages, followed by the release of Palestinian prisoners and a surge of aid into Gaza.

Gaza will then be temporarily governed by a transitional committee of qualified Palestinian and international experts, with oversight from a new international transitional body, referred to as the “Board of Peace”. This body will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until the Palestinian Authority has undergone sufficient reform that it can take over.

open image in gallery Health secretary Wes Streeting has admitted that questions may be asked about Blair’s appointment ( PA )

Mr Trump told reporters on Monday: “One of the people that wants to be on the board is the UK former prime minister Tony Blair – good man, very good man.”

Sir Tony said Mr Trump’s plan is “bold and intelligent” and that it offers “the best chance” of ending the war. He thanked the US president for his willingness to chair the Board of Peace, labelling it a “huge signal of support and confidence in the future of Gaza”. He did not comment on his own potential role on the board.

Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the proposal, adding that he is “grateful for President Trump’s leadership” and calling on all sides to work with the US to finalise the agreement and bring the plan to fruition.

The prime minister said: “Hamas should now agree to the plan and end the misery, by laying down their arms and releasing all remaining hostages. Together with our partners, we will continue work to build consensus to put into place a permanent ceasefire. We are all committed to a collective effort to end the war in Gaza and deliver a sustainable peace, where Palestinians and Israelis can live side by side in safety and security.”

open image in gallery If Hamas rejects the deal, Trump said Benjamin Netanyahu would have his ‘full backing to do what you would have to do’ ( AP )

Israel and Arab countries including the United Arab Emirates are supporting the deal. Hamas negotiators are currently reviewing the deal after being presented with the terms by Qatar’s prime minister and Egypt’s intelligence chief, according to the Associated Press. If Hamas rejects the deal, Mr Trump said Mr Netanyahu would have his “full backing to do what you would have to do”.

Mr Netanyahu hailed the plan as a “critical step” towards peace in Gaza and beyond, but said that if Hamas rejected it, “Israel will finish the job by itself”.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews said it appreciated “President Trump’s efforts to drive forward a hostage-ceasefire deal, which now has the buy-in of Israel and the international community”, and that pressure must be put on Hamas to “accept the deal and end the nightmare that they started on October 7 2023”.