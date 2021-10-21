Tories won’t start wearing masks in Commons because they ‘know each other’, Jacob Rees-Mogg says

No 10 refuses to say whether Boris Johnson will start wearing one – despite Sajid Javid’s recommendation

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Thursday 21 October 2021 13:12
Tory MPs will continue to refuse to masks in the Commons chamber because they “know each other” a defiant Jacob Rees-Mogg says.

Sajid Javid, the health secretary, bowed to pressure for Conservative MPs to change their much-criticised stance – as he warned of tougher Covid restrictions if the public’s behaviour does not change.

But, just hours later, Mr Rees-Mogg told MPs: “The advice on crowded spaces is crowded spaces with people that you don’t know – we on this side know each other.”

The Commons Leader suggested MPs from other parties did not like “mixing”, adding: “We one this side have a more convivial, fraternal spirit – and are therefore following the guidance of Her Majesty’s Government.”

The comments came as Downing Street refused to say whether Boris Johnson would follow his own health secretary’s advice by wearing a face covering.

more follows

