Tory Party conference – live: Agenda blown off track by HS2 furore with Sunak’s majority ‘at risk’
West Midlands mayor Andy Street holds furious impromptu press conference urging Sunak not to ‘cancel the future’
The second day of the Conservative Party conference has been overshadowed by furious row over Rishi Sunak’s plans to delay the Manchester leg of HS2 – just weeks after The Independent first revealed secret talks between him and chancellor Jeremy Hunt to scrap the route.
The decision to delay the leg by seven years means plans for the rail line to stretch beyond Birmingham have been kicked into the long grass, The Independent understands, in a move that has sparked fury among northern business leaders and politicians, including the most senior Tory outside Westminster, Andy Street.
The West Midlands mayor called an extraordinary impromptu press conference on Monday evening, in which he urged the PM not to “cancel the future”, and refused to rule out resigning over the matter.
Meanwhile, further infighting – spearheaded by his brief predecessor Liz Truss – threatened to put Mr Sunak’s majority at risk, as some 60 Tory MPs signed up to her pro-growth group of rebels demanding tax reductions this year to “Make Britain Grow Again”.
‘Time to roll up our sleeves,’ says Hunt
Concluding his keynote speech earlier at the Tory conference, chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “It’s easy to support higher growth, better public services and lower taxes. Harder to make it happen.
“In Britain today, there’s only one party prepared to make those difficult decisions.
“Our party and our Prime Minister, whose diligence and tenacity have given us the Windsor Framework, the Atlantic Declaration, the Trans Pacific trade deal, and the NHS workforce plan, whose own life story shows just what’s possible with education, aspiration and hard work.
“His story and our story: more growth, more jobs, more doctors, more nurses, better schools, less poverty, less crime.
“It’s time to roll up our sleeves, take on the declinists and watch the British economy prove the doubters wrong.”
Full report: HS2 northern leg scrapped – weeks after The Independent revealed Rishi Sunak’s plan to axe it
Rishi Sunak is set to use the Tory party conference to confirm he has scrapped the northern leg of HS2 – weeks after The Independent revealed he had held secret talks about axeing the project.
The Independent understands that the route north of Birmingham will be shelved for seven years in a bid to ditch the project in the long term – a move that has sparked fury among northern mayors and business bosses.
A source close to government discussions said Mr Sunak was most likely to make the announcement in his speech on Wednesday, though it could now be brought forward to Tuesday.
The Independent understands that the decision to leave open the possibility that HS2 could be revived by the end of the decade was only made after this publication’s initial exclusive provoked a furious backlash and spooked No 10.
The move completely overshadowed the second day of the party’s conference in Manchester, with chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s speech left largely ignored.
Our politics and policy correspondents Adam Forrest and Jon Stone have the full report:
‘Real concerns’ over scrapping HS2 leg, warns top Tory
Scrapping HS2’s northern leg would send a message to international investors that the UK “can’t be relied on” to see commitments through, Tory foreign affairs committee chair Alicia Kearns has told Sky News.
“It is difficult because from everything you see – you know, I haven’t been told anything as a Conservative MP – but it does feel like the writing’s on the wall. I see it from both sides.
“Look, from my perspective, they started the building at the wrong end of the country. The fact the costs just keep getting out of control, which I think there’s a lot of questions for the management company there, all the way through to just some of the ways it has been handled.
“But at the same time, the message it sends to international investors – that once we commit to something we can’t be relied on to see that commitment through – I think that’s a real issue there, and I agree entirely.
“It doesn’t affect my constituency, but there are real concerns.”
Smartphones ‘one of biggest issues’ facing teachers, says education secretary
Grappling with smartphones is one of the “biggest issues” facing teachers, education secretary Gillian Keegan has said as she pushed for devices to be banned in schools.
Addressing the Conservative Party conference on Monday afternoon, Ms Keegan said: “Today, one of the biggest issues facing children and teachers is grappling with the impact of smartphones in our schools.
“The distraction, the disruption, the bullying. We know that teachers are struggling with their impact and we know that they need support.
“So, today we are recognising the amazing work that many schools have done in banning mobile phones and we are announcing that we will change guidance so that all schools will follow their lead.”
But Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT teaching union, said: “If the government introduces blanket bans that are unenforceable, this will make the behaviour crisis worse, not better.”
In Focus | Sunak is in a race against time to show what he stands for
Our columnist and former political editor Andrew Grice has this analysis:
“Rishi has been prime minister for almost a year, but we still don’t know what he stands for,” said one senior Conservative MP who backed Rishi Sunak for the party leadership. “He cannot wait a moment longer to set out what ‘Sunakism’ is and what another five years of it would mean.”
That even Sunak’s supporters are getting impatient is a worrying sign his first Tory conference as party leader gets under way.
What’s interesting is that the prime minister’s inner circle does not dispute this diagnosis; they want the conference to provide booster rockets to the relaunch he began 10 days ago by ditching some net zero measures.
“I have made my decision: we are going to change,” Sunak said then.
The conference, with a slogan of “long-term decisions for a brighter future” might bring announcements on crime, education and public service reforms to draw new “dividing lines” with Labour. Crucially, Sunak will need to offer voters a sense of hope and better times ahead after the cost-of-living crisis.
Barclay to announce new medical schools – as doctors’ strike continues
Health secretary Steve Barclay will announce three new medical schools to boost the NHS workforce – as doctors across England take their largest strike action so far, with a three-day walkout on Monday leaving Chriastmas Day-levels of cover in hospitals.
Mr Barclay will announce new medical schools at the University of Worcester, the University of Chester and Brunel University in Uxbridge, west London. They will each offer at least 50 undergraduate places a year from September 2024.
Existing medical schools will also offer at least 55 more places from that date, with 35 more at the University of Central Lancashire and 20 at Edge Hill University.
It is part of a plan to double the number of medical school places to 15,000 by 2031.
Plenty of private renters are ‘not weed-smoking bad people’ in ‘crack dens’, says housing minister
There are “plenty of young people” privately renting their homes who are “not weed-smoking bad people” or in “crack dens” and “smashing up the neighbourhood”, housing minister Rachel Maclean has said as she defended strengthening renters’ rights.
Speaking at a fringe conference event hosted by the Bright Blue think tank and the National Residential Landlords Association, the minister was addressing concerns some landlords have over the Renters (Reform) Bill, which seeks to strengthen protections for renters and would abolish section 21 so-called no-fault evictions.
She said: “A lot of people have said to me, ‘Rachel, why are you doing this? It’s not Conservative. There’s going to be nobody, no Conservative voters are going to vote for this’. And I say to them ... I have got four children, all of whom are in their late 20s and 30s, they are all professionals, they are all earning, they all vote Conservative.
“Three of them live in the PRS (private rented sector) in London, one lives in the PRS in Worcester. I’m afraid it’s absolutely rubbish to say that these are not Conservative voters.”
She added: “There are plenty of young people who are in the PRS who are not weed-smoking bad people, you know, in gangs and, you know, crack dens and everything else ... and smashing up the neighbourhood. There’s lots of decent people, hard-working people in the PRS, and we need to do the right thing for them.”
Tory grassroots would vote Farage in as party leader given the choice, journalist suggests
The founder of the ConservativeHome website has said he is “convinced” that the Tory grassroots would vote for Nigel Farage as party leader if they had the choice.
‘Andy Burnham for Prime Minister’ sign displayed on business near Tory conference
Andy Burnham’s intervention on HS2 today appears to have been well-received by some situated close to the Tory Party conference...
