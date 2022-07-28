Boris Johnson opposes Tory grassroots campaign to keep him in power, Nadine Dorries says
But, asked about a Johnson comeback, key ally says ‘Who knows what the future will hold?’
Boris Johnson opposes the Tory grassroots campaign attempting to keep him in power and wants it to “stop”, his closest ally says.
Nadine Dorries also ridiculed a claim that the outgoing prime minister is seeking a safer constituency, as a possible power base for reviving his career, as “100 per cent nuclear grade tosh”.
But the culture secretary declined to say Mr Johnson will never attempt to launch a comeback, saying: “Who knows what the future will hold?”
A petition organised by the Conservative donor and peer Peter Cruddas is campaigning for party members to be given a vote on whether the prime minister should lose the party leadership.
It claims to have gained around 14,000 signatures, although Conservative campaign headquarters (CCHQ) has yet to check whether they are all members, amid great scepticism.
Asked about the campaign, Ms Dorries referred to a conversation she had with Mr Johnson about the issue “a few days ago”.
“He said, just in passing, ‘if you hear anything about these people tell them to stop, it’s not right’. So they were his words, his exact words,” she told BBC Radio 4.
The culture secretary said she is reconciled to the change in leadership on 6 September – despite condemning “a ruthless coup led largely by Rishi Sunak” – and is backing Liz Truss.
But, asked about a Johnson comeback, Ms Dorries said: “They used to say a week was a long time in politics but, you know, a few minutes is a long time these days.
“Who knows? Who is going to be foolish enough to sit here and predict the future?”
