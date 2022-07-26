Jump to content
Boris Johnson ‘does not want to resign’ and ‘wished he could carry on’ as PM, Tory peer says

Lord Cruddas says PM told him: ‘I would wipe away everything that stops me being PM in a second’

Ashley Cowburn
Political Correspondent
Monday 25 July 2022 20:34
Powered By Pixels

Boris Johnson’s best PMQs insults following final clash with Keir Starmer

Boris Johnson has privately said he “does not want to resign” and “wished he could carry on” as prime minister, according to a Tory peer.

Lord Cruddas, a former Conservative party treasurer, who is mounting a grassroots campaign to support the outgoing prime minister, said the remarks were made to him by Mr Johnson at Chequers on Friday.

It comes as Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, and former chancellor Rishi Sunak, prepare for their first head-to-head debate in the final round of the Tory leadership contest and race to replace Mr Johnson in No 10.

