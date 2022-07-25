Truss-Sunak news – live: Tory leadership race branded ‘Thatcherite cosplay’ by Starmer
Last two candidates face off in BBC showdown tonight
The Tory leadership race is branded as a “Thatcherite cosplay” by Labour’s leader Sir Keir Starmer.
In a speech he is due to make in Liverpool for his party’s policy on growth this morning, Mr Starmer will say: “You will see a clear contrast between my Labour party and the Thatcherite cosplay on display tonight [in the Tory leadership debate].
“The difference between a Labour party ready to take Britain forward. And a Tory party that wants to take us back into the past.
“Between Labour growth and Tory stagnation. That will be the choice at the next election and we are ready.”
Meanwhile, a new poll that asked Conservative voters who would be the best person for prime minister has seen Boris Johnson come out on top.
The current prime minister beat both Rishi Sunak and Ms Truss who are preparing for their first TV head-to-head debate on BBC tonight at 9pm, with many of the 160,000 Tory members likely to vote as soon as ballot papers arrive next week.
‘No more magic tree economics’, Labour’s Keir Starmer says
Sir Keir Starmer has vowed a Labour government would be “financially responsible” as he attacked the “Conservative competition to waste more of your money”.
In a speech in Liverpool, the Labour leader said: “The risk of rising inflation could not be clearer so we will not announce a single penny of day-to-day spending without saying how we would pay for it.
“We will only borrow to invest to meet the challenges of the future, that’s what our Climate Investment Pledge is all about. And we will set a target to reduce debt as an overall share of our economy, that’s the responsible thing to do.
“And the contrast with the Conservative competition to waste more of your money could not be starker.
“With me, with (shadow chancellor) Rachel Reeves, you will always get sound finances, careful spending, strong, secure and fair growth.
“There will be no magic money tree economics with us.”
Starmer says economic strength is drawn from ‘too few places'
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he is alarmed that some people’s feel hard work does not pay.
Sir Keir said: “People feel that hard work is not rewarded,” adding: “In a nutshell we draw our economic strength from too few places.
“If you want evidence of this, look no further than the cost-of-living crisis. Everywhere I go I hear the same stories: people scared about the future, worried that when winter comes they will face horrible choices.
“There’s one thing I hear time and time again, that worries me more than anything else, and that is working people telling me hard work doesn’t pay. That they are working harder and harder just to stand still.
“Now that alarms me.”
He said he was concerned people from his “working class” background cannot get on, and asked: “What does it say about the state of Britain when working people feel hard work doesn’t pay?”
Starmer says Truss and Sunak do not understand the modern economy
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Tory leadership hopefuls did not understand the nature of the modern economy.
In a speech in Liverpool he said: “Both Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss rage against the dying of the Thatcherite light.
“They don’t understand: economic strength in the 21st century needs partnership.
“They don’t believe you need state and market, business and worker, the everyday economy and the technological frontier all contributing together if you want strong, secure and fair growth.”
‘FFS Nadine! Muted’: Nadine Dorries mocked for praising Liz Truss’s ‘£4.50 Claire’s Accessories earrings’
Nadine Dorries is being mocked for lavishing praise on Liz Truss, after she noticed the Conversative leadership hopeful wearing “circa £4.50 Claire’s Accessories” earrings.
Dorries’ remark was posted on Twitter, linking an article from the Daily Mail that accused Truss’s challenger, former chancellor Rishi Sunak, of wearing a £3,500 bespoke suit on Sunday, Emily Atkinson writes.
The Tory MP, who is favourite in the race to No 10 as Boris Johnson’s replacement, was also berated by the newspaper for wearing £490 Prada loafers during a visit to a building site in Teesside over the weekend.
Nadine Dorries mocked for praising Liz Truss’s ‘£4.50 Claire’s Accessories earrings’
‘Wonder if two thirds of earrings are not made in the UK and if Liz Truss thinks it’s disgraceful,’ Labour MP Jess Phillips joked
Keir Starmer brands Tory leadership race as ‘Thatcherite cosplay'
Labour leader Keir Starmer is due to make a speech in Liverpool for his party’s policy on growth.
According to extracts from his speech released in advance, he will describe the Tory leadership race as a “Thatcherite cosplay”.
He will say: “You will see a clear contrast between my Labour party and the Thatcherite cosplay on display tonight [in the Tory leadership debate]. The difference between a Labour party ready to take Britain forward. And a Tory party that wants to take us back into the past.
“Between Labour growth and Tory stagnation. That will be the choice at the next election and we are ready.”
Education secretary does not rule out supporting Boris Johnson returning to Cabinet
Education secretary James Cleverly said he does not rule out supporting Boris Johnson returning to the Cabinet, but that it is not a decision for him to take.
Asked on Sky News if Mr Johnson should get a senior role in Government, Mr Cleverly said: “He’s an incredibly talented politician. Whether he would want to serve after the bruising that he’s got at moment that might be another matter, but it’s not for me to start dictating to Liz (Truss) who she puts into her Cabinet.”
He added: “I would be comfortable if she is.”
Nadine Dorries mocks Sunak over designer clothing
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has mocked Rishi Sunak over his expensive taste in clothing.
Ms Dorries, a supporter of Mr Sunak’s leadership rival Liz Truss, pointed to reports that the millionaire former chancellor has been pictured wearing a £3,500 suit and £490 Prada shoes.
She said Foreign Secretary Ms Truss is more likely to be seen in a pair of £4.50 earrings from high street chain Claire’s.
It is the latest sign of the bitter, highly personal nature of the Tory leadership battle.
Mr Sunak was seen wearing a Henry Herbert suit - worth a reported £3,500 - ahead of the vote which saw him and Ms Truss selected by Tory MPs as the final two candidates to be the next Conservative Party leader and prime minister.
His choice of Prada shoes on a visit to a construction site in Redcar also caught Ms Dorries’ attention.
The Culture Secretary said Ms Truss “will be travelling the country wearing her earrings which cost circa £4.50 from Claire (sic) Accessories.
“Meanwhile... Rishi visits Teeside (sic) in Prada shoes worth £450 and sported £3,500 bespoke suit as he prepared for crunch leadership vote.”
Guildford MP Angela Richardson, a supporter of Mr Sunak, shot back: “FFS (for f***’s sake) Nadine! Muted.”
Rachel Reeves MP says Tory leadership candidates must say how they will fund their promises
Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has said promises of big tax cuts must be backed by plans to show where the money will come from.
Ms Reeves was responding to Sky’s Kay Burley who asked if Ms Truss can cut taxes by £30 billion.
The shadow chancellor replied: “I don’t see how those numbers stack up.”
She added: “I don’t think that either candidate are being responsible in saying how they’re going to fund the things that they are promising.”
Education secretary defends Truss’ taxation plans
Education secretary James Cleverly has defended Liz Truss’s taxation plans and said he would not want to see interest rates at 7%.
Speaking to Sky News, he said it is about “maximising the growth in the economy” and reducing pressures on families.
Asked about the policy being questioned by the Office for Budget Responsibility, he said: “Of course we listen to it... but ultimately it’s the decision of politicians, which are then implemented by officials. It shouldn’t be the other way around. It should not be officials telling politicians what they should and should not do policy-wise.”
He said he does have respect for economist Patrick Minford, but added: “Ultimately it’s for politicians to make the decisions on this.”
Asked if 7% interest rates would be acceptable, he said: “Ultimately we want to keep interest rates modest.
“A big jump in interest rates will hit people who are already finding bills difficult, and that’s not what we want to see. But ultimately what we need to do is make sure that we have that economic boost.”
Challenged again on the potential for 7% interest rates under Ms Truss’s plan, he said: “Of course we wouldn’t want to see 7% interest rates.”
He said no prime minister can guarantee what interest rates will be in the future, but added: “Tax decreases will stimulate economic growth. That has got to be the foundation stone.”
Labour will not nationalise rail, water or energy, Rachel Reeves says
Labour will not go into the next election promising to take private rail, energy or water companies back under public ownership, Rachael Reeves has said.
The shadow chancellor said the policies were not compatible with new “fiscal rules” she would introduce to restrain public spending.
At the 2017 and 2019 election Labour promised to bring the sectors into public ownership to help with the cost of living and drive down fares and bills.
But asked whether she was still committed to the policies, Rachel Reeves said they had been replaced by ideas like reforms to business rates and a “buy British” campaign.
Our policy correspondent, Jon Stone, has more:
Labour will not nationalise rail, water or energy, Rachel Reeves says
Shadow chancellor says policies do not fit within her plans to restrict public spending
