Candidates to replace Liz Truss will need support of 100 MPs to join Tory race

Tory party chiefs have moved to speed up the contest to replace Liz Truss by requiring candidates to have the support of 100 MPs to enter it.

The threshold – much higher than the 20 nominations needed last time – could also keep Boris Johnson out of the race, after he signalled his hopes of making a sensational return.

Many MPs hope for a “coronation” to prevent party members having a say on the next leader – but Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Suella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch and others are ready to run.

The high threshold will make it easier to coalesce around a unity candidate – who could be revealed as early as Monday, when nominations close at 2pm.

If there is a contest, members could vote electronically before a winner is announced on Friday next week, despite warnings that an online system might not be secure.

But there will be huge pressure on the MP with the lowest support among the two candidates to withdraw, to allow their colleagues – not the grassroots – to make the crucial choice.

To make that more likely, an “indicative ballot” of MPs, on the two choices, will be held, to make clear where “the balance of preference within the parliamentary party is”, the chair of the 1992 Committee, Graham Brady, said.

“We fixed a high threshold but a threshold that should be achievable by any serious candidate who has a prospect of going through,” Sir Graham said.

Jake Berry, the Conservative party chair, confirmed that – if only one person gains 100 nominations – that MP will become the prime minister.

Mr Johnson still faces an inquiry into whether he lied to parliament in the Partygate scandal, but wants to “finish the job” he started, a key ally said.

The Tories need someone who can “bring people together” and who – unlike any other candidate – has “that mandate form the last general election”, Brendan Clarke-Smith argued.

“The only person I think who ticks all those boxes is Boris Johnson,” Mr Clarke-Smith said, adding: “He is the only person who can dig us out of this mess.

“He wants to be able to finish that job – so, yes I think he would be interested and that is why I am urging him now to put his name forward.”

His fellow Conservative MP James Dudderidge tweeted under the hashtag #bringbackboris, saying: “I hope you enjoyed your holiday Boris. Time to come back. Few issues at the office that need addressing.”

Earlier, speaking outside No 10, Ms Truss resigned after just 45 days in office, to become the shortest-serving prime minister in history.

She said she and Sir Graham had “agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week”.

“This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plan and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security,” Ms Truss said.

“I will remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen.”