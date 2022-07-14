✕ Close 'I have grave reservations’: Lord Frost questions Penny Mordaunt's leadership ability

Lord Frost has launched a brutal attack on Penny Mordaunt after polling placed her as the frontrunner among the Tory faithful to succeed Boris Johnson, with the former Brexit minister claiming he had asked for her to be removed as his deputy during talks with the EU.

Alleging that the former defence secretary “did not master the detail that was necessary” during negotiations and “wouldn’t always deliver tough messages to the EU” when the situation merited it, Lord Frost said he was now “gravely concerned”.

With Conservative MPs casting their ballots in the second round of voting on Thursday, Liz Truss was seeking to snatch support from her leadership rivals on the Tory right as she laid out her pitch.

The foreign secretary pledged to cut taxes, “level up in a Conservative way” and bring “delivery, delivery, delivery” – as fellow Cabinet minister Therese Coffey urged supporters of right-wing candidates Kemi Badenoch and Suella Braverman to “join Liz” instead.

Jeremy Hunt and freshly-minted chancellor Nadhim Zahawi were both knocked out of the race on Wednesday.