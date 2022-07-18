Tom Tugendhat has been eliminated from the Conservative leadership contest as the race to succeed Boris Johnson is whittled down to just four candidates.

Rishi Sunak remains in front after winning 115 Tory MPs’ votes in the third round of the ballot, while Penny Mordaunt is still in second with backing from 82 colleagues.

Liz Truss closed the gap on Ms Mordaunt by winning 71 votes, seven more than previously, after she was endorsed by Suella Braverman, the right-wing candidate who was pushed out of the contest on Friday.

However, Ms Truss’ rival on the right Kemi Badenoch fared even better. The “anti-woke” candidate picked up another nine votes since the last round, taking her total to 58 MPs.

George Freeman – one of Ms Mordaunt’s supporters – said her camp was pleased that she remained clear of the foreign secretary in the hunt for one of the final two spots, despite losing a vote from the last round.

“After three days of pounding in the media I’m delighted she’s held second place,” the former science minister told Sky News. “Nobody has been attacked more savagely in the press.”

Mr Freeman also claimed many of Mr Tugendhat’s 31 backers were ‘One Nation’ moderates more likely to transfer their support to Ms Mordaunt than to Ms Truss. “A lot of them will come to Penny.”

Steve Baker set the stakes for the final round ballot on Wednesday night, suggesting Ms Badenoch would be the next candidate eliminated on Tuesday night.

“It seems that in the last round, Kemi Badenoch’s supporters will decide whether Liz Truss or Penny Mordaunt becomes PM,” the Brexiteer MP tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, Mr Johnson said his party would soon “coalesce in loyalty” around a new leader. It came as Tuesday evening’s Sky News debate was cancelled over concerns about increasingly nasty “blue on blue” attacks.

Mr Sunak and Ms Truss declined to take part after the previous two TV hustings descended into damaging public slanging matches.

Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith, a key supporter of the foreign secretary, claimed Ms Truss could still grab one of the final two spots and put her case to Tory party members in the weeks ahead.

“Penny is stalling … and I believe Liz is in the right place to do this,” he told Sky News, claiming third place was a good place to be before the final rounds. “Liz has got momentum and she will maintain that momentum.”

A source for Mr Sunak’s campaign said the former chancellor had achieved a “good result” after putting on 14 extra votes in the latest ballot, just short of going through to the final two automatically.

Mr Tugendhat – who thanked his supporters and said he was “immensely proud” of his campaign – said earlier that he “deplored the infighting, the sniping, the blue on blue, the attacks and the smears”.

Ms Mordaunt’s backers suggested they would be trying to convince Mr Tugendhat to throw his weight behind her campaign in the hours ahead.

International trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan – a key ally of Mr Tugendhat – said the eliminated candidate would announce on Tuesday who he would endorse for the leadership.

The cabinet minister suggested many of his moderate backers would “travel as a pack” behind the defeated hopeful’s choice for the next PM.

However, Ms Trevelyan attacked Ms Mordaunt’s record at the trade department. Earlier on Monday she told LBC there were times “when she hasn’t been available ... and other ministers have picked up the pieces”.