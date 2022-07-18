Tory leadership - live: MPs to stage confidence vote in Boris Johnson’s government
Truss says raising taxes will ‘choke off economic growth’
Conservative rivals clashed over tax policies in the second live debate on ITV this evening in their bid to be the new prime minister.
Rishi Sunak scolded Liz Truss’ “something-for-nothing” economics while explaining how he plans to tackle the cost-of-living crisis during ITV’s latest leadership debate.
The secretary of state said: “Rishi, you have raised taxes to the highest level in 70 years. That is not going to drive economic growth.”
Adding: “The fact is that raising taxes at this moment will choke off economic growth.
Mr Sunak responded: “I’d love to stand here and say, ‘I’ll cut this tax, I’ll cut that tax, and it’ll all be okay’. But you know what? It won’t … This something for nothing economics isn’t conservative – it’s socialism.”
The five contenders to replace Boris Johnson were asked whether they would let him sit at their cabinet table during the ITV leadership debate, and none of them raised their hands.
Plan for Boris Johnson to appoint 39 new Tory-supporting peers condemned as ‘bung to mates’
A plan for Boris Johnson to appoint 39 new Tory-supporting peers to ram through controversial Brexit legislation has been condemned as a “bung to mates”.
Labour and the Liberal Democrats have attacked the secret proposal – called “Project Homer” – put forward by the consultancy group run by the prime minister’s controversial adviser Lynton Crosby.
Seen by ITV News, it says Mr Johnson would have avoided half of the defeats he has suffered in the House of Lords if the Conservatives had around 40 additional committed peers.
It also proposes improving peers’ loyalty to the government by offering other honours or posts as envoys or advisers – or even dinner at Chequers, the prime minister’s luxury rural retreat.
Rob Merrick has more:
MPs to stage confidence vote in Boris Johnson’s government
MPs will stage a vote of confidence in the government on Monday amid renewed opposition calls for Boris Johnson to step down immediately and hand over to a caretaker prime minister.
If the Government is defeated it would almost certainly trigger a general election, although that would require a significant number of Tory MPs to vote against it, or at least abstain.
That however which would appear unlikely given the party is leaderless and in no fit state to fight an election, while the initial wave of anger at Mr Johnson has largely subsided.
It may offer the Prime Minister a final chance to defend his record before MPs after the tumultuous events which led to his downfall, amid accusations of lying and rule-breaking.
Sunak accuses Truss of ‘socialist’ plan
Rishi Sunak accused Liz Truss of offering a “socialist” fantasy plan during a heated ITV television debate in which the Tory leadership rivals repeatedly clashed on the economy, Brexit and their upbringings.
The foreign secretary, under pressure after a poor performance during Friday’s debate, launched a series of attacks on the former chancellor – suggesting he had no plan for growth and was responsible for putting Britain on the path to recession.
“Rishi, you have raised taxes to highest levels in 70 years. That is not going to drive economic growth,” she said. Ms Truss added: “If he has a plan for growth, why haven’t we seen it over the past two years?”
Mr Sunak fired back: “I’d love to stand here and say, ‘I’ll cut this tax, I’ll cut that tax, and it’ll all be okay’. But you know what? It won’t … This something for nothing economics isn’t conservative – it’s socialism.”
Adam Forrest reports:
Tory TV debate key points: Tax policies and Boris Johnson’s future
The cost of living, taxes, discussions about Boris Johnson’s government and questions to each other were some of the key moments during the second Conservative leadership debate.
Former chancellor Rishi Sunak accused Ms Truss and Ms Mordaunt of socialism and the candidates who were appointed to Mr Johnson’s Cabinet and government defended their positions during his tenure.
My colleague Isobel Frodsham has more on the key points raised during the hour-long debate aired on ITV:
Tory rivals clashed over tax
Tory candidates attack Mordaunt over claim only she could beat Labour
Conservative leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt was accused by her rivals of misleading the public during a feisty TV debate, as she claimed polling showed that only she could win the next general election.
All four of the other candidates pushed back immediately against her assertion – crying out that it was “not true” to say polling showed she alone could triumph against Keir Starmer’s Labour party.
Ms Mordaunt told the ITV debate: “I think there’s a couple of things we need in order to win the next general election – one of them is me as the prime minister.”
The trade minister added: “Because the polling shows that I’m the only one that can beat Keir Starmer and take the fight to Labour … I beat him all over the country.”
My colleague Adam Forrest reports:
Rishi Sunak winner of second Tory leadership debate, snap poll finds
Nearly one in four people believe Conservative leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak won the second TV debate on Sunday night, a snap poll has found.
Some 24 per cent of the 1,001 people who took part in the Opinium poll thought the former chancellor performed best at the ITV debate, followed by Tom Tugendhat at 19 per cent.
Trade minister Penny Mordaunt came third with 17 per cent, followed by foreign secretary Liz Truss with 15 per cent.
Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch performed the worst, according to the poll of viewers, with 12 per cent of votes.
Read this joint report by Maryam Zakir-Hussain and Adam Forrest:
Ministers to break promise to give MPs final say before approving trade deal with Australia
Ministers are poised to break a promise to give MPs a final say before approving the controversial post-Brexit trade deal with Australia, sparking fresh anger.
The agreement – which will punish the farming and food sectors, on the government’s own figures – will clear parliament on Wednesday under an obscure behind closed doors process.
In February, a trade minister pledged what he called “the Grimstone rule”, laying down for “ratification not to take place” without a full debate by MPs, if requested.
The Commons trade committee has led calls for such a debate, as well as criticising its inability to scrutinise the deal properly, but MPs will leave for their summer holidays without it taking place.
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick reports:
All five candidates rule out snap general election
The five Tory leadership candidates all ruled out calling a snap election to secure a mandate from the public if they became prime minister.
Asked if she would call an election, Penny Mordaunt told the ITV debate: “No, we all stood on the same manifesto, we all have to come together and it’s a shared manifesto and a shared vision.”
Tom Tugendhat said: “No, we have a manifesto to deliver and I intend to deliver it. By showing leadership and commitment we can bring the party together, bring the country together, end this disunity and actually have a clean start.”
Kemi Badenoch said: “We need to give people some stability, they are tired of all the upheaval.”
Liz Truss said: “No to a general election, we need 100% of all of our effort on delivering for the people of Britain, I’m the person who can do that.”
Rishi Sunak said: “We face an enormous economic challenge and we now need someone who has got the grip and the experience to deal with that, and that should be the priority going forward for the next leader.”
Tory leadership candidates asked if they would ‘sit down with Putin’
Sunak defends wife’s previous non-dom status
Rishi Sunak defended his wife Akshata’s previous non-domiciled tax status and her family’s wealth during the ITV debate.
Mr Sunak said he is “really proud” of how his billionaire father-in-law NR Narayana Murthy, who launched IT services company Infosys, made his fortune.
Mr Sunak said: “So I’ve always been a completely normal UK taxpayer, my wife is from another country so she’s treated differently, but she explained that in the spring and she resolved that issue, but there is commentary about my wife’s family’s wealth.
“So let me just address that head on, because I’m actually incredibly proud of what my parents-in-law built.
“My father-in-law came from absolutely nothing, just had a dream and a couple of hundreds pounds that my mother-in-law’s savings provided him, and with that he went on to build one of the world’s largest, most respected, most successful companies that by the way employs thousands of people here in the United Kingdom.
“It’s an incredibly Conservative story, actually it’s a story I’m really proud of and as prime minister I want to ensure that we can create more stories like theirs here at home.”
