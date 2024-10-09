Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Conservative MPs have pivoted to the right in, ditching centrist candidate James Cleverly in the race to succeed Rishi Sunak.

The former home secretary was knocked out of the race on Wednesday afternoon, leaving Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch to face a vote of the party membership in November.

Ms Badenoch and Mr Jenrick are both seen as candidates favoured by the right of the Conservative Party, while Mr Cleverly was thought of as a more centre-ground Tory.

This comes despite Mr Cleverly - who was the bookmakers’ favourite to win the contest - surging into first place at Tuesday’s ballot, securing the support of 39 MPs.

Many watchers expected him to battle it out with one of his more right wing rivals in the final head-to-head.

But in today’s ballot, he lost two votes taking him to 37. Ms Badenoch secured 42 votes, while Mr Jenrick was one vote behind at 41.

Tom Tugendhat, a former security minister and favourite of the One Nation caucus of Tory MPs, was knocked out on Tuesday after being backed by just 20 votes.

The final two MPs will now face an online ballot of Tory members from 10 to 31 October, with the winner of the contest announced on 2 November.

After Tuesday’s ballot, there was just one vote separating Ms Badenoch and Mr Jenrick, with the two MPs receiving 30 and 31 votes respectively.

More to follow...