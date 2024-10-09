✕ Close Starmer says Falklands are British and will remain British

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Sir Keir Starmer has faced a grilling from Rishi Sunak in his first PMQs since reshuffling his Downing Street leadership team, after Sue Gray’s shock exit as his chief of staff.

The Conservative leader took aim at Sir Keir’s weekend reshuffle, which saw Sue Gray ousted as chief of staff and reappointed as envoy for the nations and regions.

Mr Sunak also pushed the prime minister to give a commitment that Labour will not change the government’s fiscal rules relating to public debt and borrowing and about his pledge not to put up National Insurance. But Sir Keir refused to clarify the situation twice.

Following a question by Sir Ed Davey, the PM also declared the Falkland Islands are “British and will remain British” after a row about his decision to hand the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

Meanwhile, Tory MPs prepare to cast their votes after Robert Jenrick warned about a potential “horse-trading” as the final voting round in the Conservative leadership race looms.

It comes as Tom Tugendhat’s elimination saw the Tory leadership contest narrow to a final three contenders, with James Cleverly receiving a significant boost in support in Tuesday’s vote.