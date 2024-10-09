UK politics live: Jenrick and Badenoch face off to join Cleverly in final two of Tory leadership contest
Conservative MPs to vote this afternoon after Starmer quizzed on Sue Gray and tax rises at PMQs
Sir Keir Starmer has faced a grilling from Rishi Sunak in his first PMQs since reshuffling his Downing Street leadership team, after Sue Gray’s shock exit as his chief of staff.
The Conservative leader took aim at Sir Keir’s weekend reshuffle, which saw Sue Gray ousted as chief of staff and reappointed as envoy for the nations and regions.
Mr Sunak also pushed the prime minister to give a commitment that Labour will not change the government’s fiscal rules relating to public debt and borrowing and about his pledge not to put up National Insurance. But Sir Keir refused to clarify the situation twice.
Following a question by Sir Ed Davey, the PM also declared the Falkland Islands are “British and will remain British” after a row about his decision to hand the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.
Meanwhile, Tory MPs prepare to cast their votes after Robert Jenrick warned about a potential “horse-trading” as the final voting round in the Conservative leadership race looms.
It comes as Tom Tugendhat’s elimination saw the Tory leadership contest narrow to a final three contenders, with James Cleverly receiving a significant boost in support in Tuesday’s vote.
Jeremy Hunt accuses Starmer and Reeves of lying over tax plans
Conservative leader took a swipe at Sir Keir Starmer claiming the prime minister is “a convert to fire and rehire”, as he referred to the resignation of his former chief of staff Sue Gray. Addressing the Commons during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) today (9 October), Mr Sunak said: “Tomorrow the Government will publish their anticipated changes to employment law, given the weekend’s events, when did the Prime Minister first become a convert to fire and rehire?” Sir Keir responded: “I’m very pleased and proud that tomorrow we will publish the Bill which will be the biggest upgrade of workers’ rights in a generation.”
Who will be the next Conservative leader?
The Conservative leadership contest continues to ramp up after the four remaining contenders made their pitches to voters and delegates at the party’s 2024 conference.
Kemi Badenoch, James Cleverly, Robert Jenrick and Tom Tugendhat are the final candidates for the Tory top spot. Although the race was announced on 5 July, the leader will not be revealed until early November – although two candidates have called for the timeframe to be cut down.
Until then, former prime minister Rishi Sunak retains the position and has refused to be drawn into the ongoing contest so far.
Here’s your guide to the four candidates to be the next Conservative Party leader:
Who will be the next Conservative leader? The four frontrunners
Although the race was announced on 5 July, the leader will not be revealed until early November
What time is the final vote of the Tory leadership contest?
The Conservative Party is gearing up for the decisive final round of MP voting in its leadership contest.
The ballot is scheduled to kick off at 1.30pm today, with around 90 minutes on the clock for votes to be cast.
The results will be revealed at 3.30pm, determining which candidate will be eliminated from the race.
The remaining two contenders will then advance to face a vote from the wider Tory membership.
Here are yesterday’s results:
- James Cleverly: 39 votes (leading the race)
- Robert Jenrick: 31 votes
- Kemi Badenoch: 30 votes
- Tom Tugendhat: 20 votes (eliminated)
ANALYSIS | Rishi Sunak jibe reflects inner conflict in No 10
At today’s prime minister’s questions, Rishi Sunak waisted no time in delivering a sharp dig at Sir Keir Starmer, using the recent ousting of Sue Gray as fodder for his opening remarks.
The PM seized the opportunity to mock Sir Keir’s reshuffle, questioning the Labour leader’s handling of his own staff.
Mr Sunak’s “fire and rehire” jab referenced the departure of Sue Gray and return of Morgan McSweeney to the post.
Her exit followed reported tensions and a power struggle within the Labour leader’s team, an issue Mr Sunak sought to exploit as the PM approaches his 100th day in office.
While the remark sparked laughter across the Tory benches, Sir Keir’s leadership is facing early challenges and the Conservatives weren’t about to let them go unnoticed.
Starmer jokes during Black History Month question
Labour MP Dawn Butler raised Black History Month during PMQs.
She mentioned her attendance at an event called “Temptations” organised but the Speaker to mark the occasion.
The MP asked if the Commons would hold a dedicated debate.
In response, Sir Keir made a heart-lighted remark, suggesting he “probably should not be going to an event called Temptations at the moment”.
However, he welcomed MS Butler’s participation at a Black History Monthreception at No 10 that evening, which he is hosting.
And that was the last question of today’s PMQs.
PM opens door for assisted dying debate but no time guarantee
Conservative MP David Davis pressed Sir Keir Starmer during PMQs on whether the government would allocate sufficient time for the Commons to properly debate the assisted dying bill.
Sir Keir agreed with the Tory MP and confirmed that if the bill clears its second reading, it would proceed for further scrutiny.
“We do need the discussion more broadly on this important issue,” he added.
But he avoided commmitting to giving the bill all the parliamentary time it would need to pass.
Keir Starmer promises road safety review
Liberal Democrat MP Helen Morgan raised concerns about road safety during PMQs.
She questioned the criteria used to determine when road improvement schemes are approved.
In response, Sir Keir Starmer admitted the importance of road safety and revealed the government is currently planning a new road investment strategy.
