The race is on for the keys to 10 Downing Street after the Tory leadership contenders were whittled down to the final two - Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.

And we want to know who you think will become Tory leader and subsequently the UK’s next prime minister - in our reader poll. Scroll down to vote.

On Wednesday, Penny Mordaunt was eliminated after a closely fought fifth round of voting saw her miss out on second place to Ms Truss by just eight votes.

Former chancellor Mr Sunak scooped 137 votes, Ms Truss 113 and Ms Mordaunt 105.

It’s been a fast-paced week of voting with Tom Tugendhat and Kemi Badenoch taking fifth and fourth place respectively after a weekend which saw two televised leadership debates.

Now Mr Sunak and Ms Truss will go head-to-head to win votes from an estimated 160,000 Conservative members, before the winner is announced on Monday 5 September. Whoever becomes Tory leader will then replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.

This is the third reader poll since Mr Johnson stepped down. In the first one, Independent readers said Mr Tugendhat should replace him. When voting on the final five, readers predicted Ms Mourdant would win.

In the previous poll, some readers were disappointed there was not an option to select ‘Don’t care’, so we have included it this time.

Once you have voted, feel free to let us know which option you picked and why, in the comments below.

Then check back for a write up of the results of the poll.

Take part in our reader poll by voting below.

What other topics would you like to see us run a reader poll on? Let us know in the comments below.