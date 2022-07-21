✕ Close Watch: Boris Johnson’s government wins confidence with 349 votes

Rishi Sunak declared himself as a “Thatcherite” after emerging as the Conservative party’s favourite in the leadership contest.

“My values are Thatcherite,” he wrote in The Telegraph as he made his pitch for the premiership over close contender Liz Truss. “I believe in hard work, family and integrity. I am a Thatcherite, I am running as a Thatcherite and I will govern as a Thatcherite.”

He also tried to dial down the bitter attacks saying the foreign secretary is someone he “like and respect”.

Meanwhile, Ms Truss who secured 113 votes, closely behind Mr Sunak’s 137 votes in her pitch in The Daily Mail vowed to “hit the ground running by immediately cutting taxes, growing our economy and unleashing the potential of everyone”.

Though trailing, Ms Truss is placed by the bookmakers as the frontrunner, with early indications suggesting she is more popular with Tory members ahead of a summer of campaigning.

The pair will try to win over the support of local politicians today when they participate in the private hustings for the Conservative Councillors’ Association.