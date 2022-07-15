✕ Close Conservative leadership race: Who is Penny Mordaunt?

Penny Mordaunt has narrowed the gap with Rishi Sunak and increased her lead over Liz Truss in the second round of voting by Tory MPs in the contest to be party leader and prime minister.

The former defence secretary won 83 votes, while the frontrunner, the former chancellor, won 101 - a gap of 18, three lower than the gap yesterday after the first round.

But Suella Braverman, who was knocked out of the contest, announced she would now back Ms Truss, and if her supporters did the same, the foreign secretary would rival Ms Mordaunt for support.

Ms Braverman, who said she made the decision after holding talks with Ms Truss, earlier singled out Ms Mordaunt for criticism, accusing her of failing to stand up for women in her apparent support of trans rights issues and of not being an “authentic Brexiteer”.

Tom Tugendhat vowed to fight on, despite receiving the backing of just 32 Conservative MPs, as the remaining candidates prepare for two televised debates.