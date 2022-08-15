Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tory leadership candidates vow to clip Nicola Sturgeon’s wings if they reach No 10

Both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak promise to beef up scrutiny of SNP government, ahead of hustings in Scotland

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Monday 15 August 2022 22:40
Comments
Brandon Lewis says Liz Truss will call budget 'as soon as possible' if elected

The two candidates to be the UK’s next prime minister are vowing to clip Nicola Sturgeon’s wings if they reach No 10, ahead of Tory party hustings in Scotland.

Both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak promised to beef up scrutiny of the Scottish government – the former chancellor calling for “better join-up across the Union” of public services, despite the devolution settlement.

Mr Sunak said he would force the SNP administration to publish “consistent data” to allow performance comparisons with the rest of the UK and force civil servants to attend Westminster committee hearings.

“For too long the SNP has been able to obscure its failures by picking and choosing the data it publishes. I would change that,” he said.

Ms Truss, the leadership race favourite, said members of the Holyrood parliament would be given parliamentary privilege to “more stringently hold the Scottish government to account”.

Recommended

She said: “For too long, people in Scotland have been let down by the SNP focusing on constitutional division instead of their priorities. That won’t happen under my watch.”

The threats are made ahead of the next leadership hustings, to be staged in Perth, in the long run-up to Boris Johnson’s successor being unveiled on 5 September.

The contest has already proved bruising for relations between the Tory party and the SNP, after Ms Truss denounced Ms Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, as an “attention seeker”.

It was best to “ignore” Scotland’s leader, the foreign secretary said, later widening her attack to all the devolved leaders for playing “political games”.

Kirsten Oswald, the SNP’s deputy leader at Westminster, hit back, pledging: “Be in no doubt: whoever does become the next prime minister, Scotland’s voice will be heard.”

But Ms Truss is again vowing to keep a close eye on the SNP, saying: “Having grown up in Paisley, I consider myself to be a child of the union.

“I’ll make sure that my government does everything to ensure elected representatives hold the devolved administration to account for its failure to deliver the quality public services, particularly health and education, that Scottish people deserve.”

Mr Sunak went further in revealing he would explore “options for better join-up across the Union” in the delivery of health and other public services.

He criticised top civil servants being “answerable only to Holyrood, despite their work having a significant impact on the people of the UK and the Union” and said that must change.

Neither candidate commented on Labour’s package to curb eyewatering energy price hikes, despite the contrast with their own plans which have been widely criticised as vague.

Recommended

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said: “The onus now is on the Conservative party to follow suit and to explain what they would do.”

Mr Sunak is also vowing to slash civil service jobs and require senior officials to spend a year working outside of Whitehall – but without saying if he still backs the cull of 90,000 jobs announced when he was chancellor.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in