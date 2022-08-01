Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss has dismissed Nicola Sturgeon’s calls for a second Scottish independence referendum, describing the First Minister as an “attention-seeker.”

The foreign secretary delivered her remarks at a hustings in Exeter on Monday, 1 August, as she continued her campaign to be the next prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party.

“I’m a child of the union... we are a family and we’re better together. The best thing to do with Nicola Sturgeon is ignore her... she’s an attention-seeker,” Ms Truss said.

