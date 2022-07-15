When are the Tory leadership TV debates?

The Conservative Party leadership race is already down to its final five and becoming increasingly heated, as supporters of foreign secretary Liz Truss are accused of briefing against junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt, currently in second place.

The front-runner to replace Boris Johnson remains ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak, whose resignation last week marked the beginning of the end for the scandal-hit prime minister. Ms Mordaunt, Ms Truss, Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat make up the rest of the pack after the second round of voting on Thursday.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, attorney general Suella Braverman, ex-health secretaries Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt and transport secretary Grant Shapps have all dropped out after failing to amass the support needed.

The Tory leadership candidates will face off in a series of TV debates over the next five days (PA)

The contest now reaches its TV debate stage, with the surviving quintet squaring up three times in five days to thrash out their policy positions on such key areas of national concern as the cost of living crisis, the war in Ukraine and the recent resurgence of the coronavirus.

The first clash takes place this evening (Friday 15 July) and will be broadcast on Channel 4 at 7.30pm, running for 90 minutes and hosted by anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

The second, on Sunday 17 July, will be broadcast on ITV at 7pm and run for an hour, with more details expected from the broadcaster soon.

The third and final session takes place on the evening of Tuesday 19 July by which point further candidates will have been eliminated after a further round of voting on Monday.

This last instalment will be aired on Sky News at 8pm and mediated by Kay Burley.

“We’re thrilled that all five candidates have agreed to take part in Channel 4’s leadership debate and answer questions from voters around the UK,” said Louisa Compton, Channel 4’s head of news and current affairs, ahead of Friday’s showdown.

“This debate will be essential viewing for those wanting to know more about our next prime minister and what she or he stand for.”

Michael Jermey, ITV’s director of news and current affairs said: “Television debates at important elections help voters engage with politics.

“ITV has been the home of some of the biggest political debates over the past decade. Sunday’s debate will be an important event as the country’s next prime minister is chosen.”

For John Ryley, head of Sky News: “There has never been a more important time to reinvigorate the trust of voters in the office of the prime minister.

“This live TV debate on Sky News gives the candidates a chance to reconnect with millions by debating the major issues facing Britain. It presents a unique opportunity to re-engage a disillusioned electorate.”

The Independent will cover all three debates live on our site, bringing you all the latest breaking news updates.

They will also be broadcast as they happen on the channels concerned and on YouTube.