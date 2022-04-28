The Conservative MP accused of watching porn in the Commons chamber could be expelled by the party, suspended from parliament and face a recall petition, a cabinet minister has said.

The Tory MP at the centre of the storm has now been reported to a parliamentary watchdog after a female minister claimed she saw him watching an adult video on his mobile phone.

Asked whether the unnamed man should lose his job as MP, if the claim is found to be correct, defence secretary Ben Wallace described it as a “matter for their constituents” – but said he could face a range of punishments.

“He could lose the whip,” Mr Wallace told LBC. “It’s something I would support, that he loses the whip ... But let’s see how the facts develop in the investigation.”

He added: “I think that’s one of the sanctions. It could be worse. If the Commons authorities feel it is egregious enough, he could end up having a recall petition in his constituency or be suspended from parliament.”

The Tory chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris said on Wednesday night the claim would now be referred to parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) – the watchdog set up in the wake of the Me Too movement.

It comes as calls grow for the MP to be sacked by the Tory party if the claims – reportedly made by a female minister and fellow female Tory MP at a meeting with the chief whip on Tuesday night – are found to be correct.

Home Office minister Rachel Maclean said the Tory MP who allegedly watched porn should be expelled from the party if substantiated.

She told Sky News: “It’s just gruesome. None of us could believe our ears when we heard of this allegation … It is completely and utterly shocking and unacceptable. There is no place for this in our party.”

Tory peer Nicky Morgan, former equalities minister, also said expulsion by the party would be the “minimum”.

Revealing details of Tuesday’s meeting, she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “One of the [female] MPs who said they had seen this said she felt she was deliberately being made to feel uncomfortable.”

Baroness Morgan added: “I think MPs feel a sort of invincibility. People need to feel accountability that they can lose their job. Frankly I don’t think things like suspension really cuts it.”

Tory MP Pauline Latham has also suggested that a MP found to have watched porn in the House would have to stand down.

MPs can face a recall petition if they are suspended from the Commons by the parliamentary authorities. If 10 per cent of eligible registered voters in a constituency signed the petition, a by-election is required.

Mr Wallace appeared to suggest on Sky News that long hours and alcohol could be to blame for watching porn in parliament, as he called for a culture change.

“We all know what happens when you mix long hours, drink and pressure,” the minister said, but also added: “I don’t think there is any excuse – you don’t sit in your workplace watching pornography.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was “disturbed by these allegations” – describing them as a “sackable offence”.

Asked if the MP should resign their seat, Sir Keir told ITV’s Peston: “It needs to be thoroughly investigated straight away and action needs to be taken. There’s an individual issue here but there’s a cultural issue as well.”

Tuesday evening’s meeting of 40 to 50 members of the 2022 group of Tory MPs is understood to have heard around a dozen women complain of sexist behaviour by colleagues.

The meeting was held after the Sunday Times reported that 56 MPs, including three cabinet minsters, were under investigation over claims of sexual misconduct referred to the ICGS.

A female Labour MP has claimed that a member of Sir Keir’s frontbench team made vulgar sexual comments about men wanting to sleep with her.

The unnamed Welsh MP told the BBC that the incident happened at an event where she was complimented on being a “rising star” of her party.

She claimed a male shadow cabinet member then described her as “a secret weapon. Women want to be her friend and men want to **** her. She is a vote winner”.