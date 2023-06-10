Tories facing third by-election test as another Boris Johnson ally quits as MP

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak is facing an unwelcome third by-election test after another MP ally of Boris Johnson dramatically quit his seat on Saturday.

Nigel Adams, the MP for Selby and Ainsty, said he had told his party he would be standing down “with immediate effect” – triggering a contest to replace him.

It comes less than 24 hours after the prime minister learned he would be facing two difficult elections in Mr Johnson’s Uxbridge and West Ruislip seat and the Mid Bedfordshire constituency of Nadine Dorries, who also quit on Friday.

Follow The Independent’s live coverage for the latest updates

“Yesterday, Selby Conservatives selected an excellent new parliamentary candidate. I’ve today informed the chief whip that I will be standing down as a Member of Parliament with immediate effect. It has been an honour to represent the area where I was raised, educated,” Mr Adams said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The outgoing MP has represented the West Yorkshire seat since 2010 and on paper has a large majority of over 20,000 votes.

But with the Tories lagging as far as 20 points behind in the polls and the unpredictability of by-elections, opposition parties are likely to regard the seat as as an opportunity to deal a blow to the beleaguered government.

While Mr Adams did not link his departure to Mr Johnson’s decision to step down from parliament, he is regarded as a close ally of the former prime minister – having served as his roving minister without portfolio.

More follows...