Labour calls for suspension of Tory whip from MP facing rape investigation

Labour have called on Boris Johnson to immediately suspend the Conservativewhip from a Tory MP arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of offences including rape.

The removal of the whip would inevitably lead to the identification of the MP, whose name has not been revealed by Scotland Yard or the the Conservatives, but who has been asked by the party to stay away from Westminster while the probe continues.

The demand came as a lay member of the Commons Standards Committee said she would “without hesitation” approve the MP’s suspension from work during the investigation.

Rita Dexter, a former deputy commissioner of London Fire Brigade, described the current situation as a “calamity”, asking what consideration had been given to people attending constituency events where the MP may be present.

The man in his 50s was detained on Tuesday on suspicion of rape, indecent assault, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office and released on bail to a date in mid-June, pending further inquiries.

Scotland Yard said that officers received a report about the MP in January 2020 relating to alleged sexual offences committed in London between 2002 and 2009.

Tory chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris has urged the MP to stay away from parliament – but has not yet suspended the whip, meaning the suspect remains a member of the parliamentary party.

Boris Johnson’s press secretary today said that the whip would be withdrawn if the individual was charged with a criminal offence.

But a senior Labour spokesperson said: “Given the nature of the allegations, it does not seem sustainable to argue that he should keep the whip.”

Sir Keir Starmer would have suspended the whip on learning of the investigation, said the spokesperson.

Ms Dexter, one of seven lay members who sit alongside seven MPs on the Standards Committee, said: “The whole thing is a calamity. With will, it is not impossible to get a grip on these situations.

“I note with considerable concern that the commentary has been about victims - plural. It’s all very well to ask him to stay away, but what about the many constituency venues where that is not applicable? What consideration has been applied to those?

“I am also a former Deputy Commissioner of London Fire Brigade. Without hesitation I would have approved a suspension from work. It’s hard on those who are not judged not guilty, but it’s still the best course of action.”

Although it is understood that Conservative whips have been aware of the investigation for some time, Mr Johnson’s press secretary said that the prime minister learnt of it only on Tuesday and was “shocked” at the nature of the allegations.