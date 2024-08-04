Tory police and crime commissioner appears to justify far-right riots

Support truly

A senior Tory has issued a statement on an official website, which appeared to justify some of the activities of the far right rioters in recent days.

The statement by Donna Jones, the Tory police and crime commissioner for Hampshire, was a response to the rioting which has taken place in Southport, Sunderland, Hull,, London and Hartlepool since the murder of three girls in Southport. but was removed last night without any explanation but has caused a storm on social media.

In it she acknowledged that the rioting and civil unrest “has escalated to a worrying level”.

She also noted that “the behaviour of of some of those protesting has been extremely violent, highly distressing and absolutely criminal.”

But she then turned her fire on the prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and apeared to justify those who claim he is pushing a “two tier” approach to policing, going hard on the far right but not on leftwing protesters.

Ms Jones said: “The announcement of the prime minister’s new violent crime units have led to an accusation of two tier policing, which has enflamed protesters who state that they are battling to protect Britain’s sovereignty, identity and stop illegal migration.2

While she added that burning down police stations “is not the answer” she appeared to also call for an approach of accepting some of their claims.

Ms Jones said: “I’ve spoken to people from both sides of the spectrum and the only way to stem the tide of violent disorder is to acknowledge what is causing it.

“Whilst the devastating attacks in Southport on Tuesday were a catalyst, the commonality amongst the protest groups appears to be focussed on three key areas: the desire to protect Britain’s sovereignty; the need to uphold British values, and, in ordr to do this, stop illegal immigration.”

She also noted that that “the growth of feelng across the country” has “also mirrored” similar riots in France led by the far right across the Channel, in what appeared to be another defence of activities over recent days in the UK.

She demanded that “the government must acknowledge what is causing the civil unrest in order to prevent it.”

Remarkably, the woman who is chair of the Association of Police and crime Commissioners in the UK, claimed that arresting people and creating anti-violence units is “treating the symptom and not the cause.”

She insisted that Sir Keir and his government need to find an answer to mass illegal migration, despite the fact it balloooned when her party was in government, and how to hold up British values.

She added: “This is the biggest challenge for Sir Keir Starmer’s government and it has bitten quickly.”

She also called for “understanding of the views of those attending rallies who feel strongly but don’t cause disorder.”

The statement appeared to be a response to a social media trend by those supporting the violent rallies to ironically tweet #farrightthug about themselves claiming the government is ignoring the views of British people.

But it was removed from the website for the Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner as a row blew up about it on social media with many people claiming Ms Jones had justified the activities of the far right in the UK which has seen an explosion of violence and buildings and vehicles burnt with rocks being thrown at the police.

At a press conference last week, Sir Keir insisted that the gatherings by the far right were “not protests”.

The Independent has attempted to contact Ms Jones and shadow home secretary James Cleverly.