UK riots live: Far right violence erupts in Manchester and Liverpool as bricks thrown at police
Far-right protests and counter demonstrations have taken place in Manchester, Leeds, Belfast, Hull, Stoke, Nottingham and Liverpool
Far-right protesters have violently clashed with police officers in major cities across the UK in the wake of "unforgivable" violence in Sunderland.
Demonstrations taking place in several cities on Saturday, including Manchester, Liverpool Stoke and Belfast have already seen clashes with police and counter-protesters.
In Liverpool, a number of officers have been injured as chairs, bricks, bottles and flares were thrown.
The far right has drawn condemnation from MPs across the political spectrum after disorder in London, Manchester, Southport and Hartlepool over the past three days.
On Friday, a far-right mob torched a Sunderland police station as eight people were arrested amid violent disorder that saw a mosque surrounded by rioters.
The protests are thought to have been triggered in part by social media misinformation about the knife attack in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday, which led to the death of three children.
Violent clashes and businesses attacked amid anti-immigration protest in Belfast
The PSNI mounted a significant security operation in the city.
Police and medics attend to man who collapsed after being punched in Liverpool
Breaking: Three police officers injured amid demonstrations in Hull
Three police officers have been injured and four people arrested amid disorder in Hull city centre, Humberside Police said.
Officers will remain deployed and will continue to deal with antisocial behaviour and disorder and a road closure remains in place, the force added.
Chief Superintendent Darren Wildbore said: “We currently have a high policing presence whilst officers respond to disorder that is taking place in the area of Ferensway following a protest that began this afternoon.
“Our officers have faced eggs and bottles being thrown and have made four arrests relating to public order offences. We have also issued a dispersal order for the area and there will remain a visible police presence as they remain in the area to protect the safety of those in the community.
“I can confirm that we have not deployed tear gas contrary to speculation in the media.
“I continue to advise members of the public to avoid the area at this time.”
Pictured: masked protesters hurl bricks in Liverpool
Breaking: Officers injured in Liverpool
Merseyside Police said a number of officers have been injured during “serious disorder” in Liverpool city centre.
In a series of posts on X, the force said: “Officers are dealing with a number of people engaged in serious disorder in Liverpool city centre.
“There is no place for this despicable behaviour which disrupts the lives of members of the public who live in the city, or are visiting to enjoy the amenities the city has to offer.”
A following post read: “A number of officers have been injured as they deal with serious disorder in Liverpool city centre.
“This behaviour, which puts the public and our officers in harms way, will not be tolerated. And we will be arresting those responsible.”
Sunderland residents helping clean up city ‘ashamed and embarrassed’ by disorder
People in Sunderland say they are “ashamed and embarrassed” after the violence in their city, but described the clean-up effort as one of “solidarity” and “unity”.
During the disorder in Sunderland city centre a police office was looted and a Citizens Advice Bureau office set alight.
A GoFundMe appeal has since been set up for the office, which has raised more than £3,600 of its £2,000 target.
Brett Redmayne, 43, saw the aftermath of the violence on Saturday after a police office was looted and photos on social media show a blackened Citizens Advice Bureau office which appeared to have been set alight.
Mr Redmayne told the PA news agency: “The atmosphere around the city with the hundreds that showed up was one of support and unity.
“These people who rioted don’t speak for Sunderland and we are ashamed and embarrassed. This morning, though, we all wanted to show support and help clean the city.
“I saw smashed windows and glass, but the council had worked hard as well through the night to clean a lot up, credit has to go to Sunderland Council.”
Bottles, cans and sausages thrown in Nottingham
Bottles, cans and sausages were thrown towards counter-protesters in Nottingham as two opposing groups faced each other in King Street.
Counter-protesters chanted “free Palestine” as those opposite them waved St George flags.
More police arrived to separate the two groups and officers were told to turn on their bodycams.
Nottingham counter-protesters chant ‘fascist scum off our streets'
Middlesborough march organiser not arrested on terrorism charges, police confirm
Police denied claims that the organiser of a march in Middlesborough on Sunday had been arrested on terrorism charges.
They said a 29-year-old man was arrested on Friday over firearms offences.
English Defence League founder Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson, had posted on Friday: “Lad who organised Middlesbrough march been locked up on terroism charges.”
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “We are aware of misinformation being shared on social media relating to a planned event in Middlesbrough tomorrow.
“Cleveland Police has not arrested anyone in connection with terrorism offences.
“A 29-year-old Middlesbrough man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
“He remains in police custody being questioned and inquiries continue.”