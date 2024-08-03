✕ Close Southport stabbing suspect arrives at Liverpool court charged with murder of children

Far-right protesters have violently clashed with police officers in major cities across the UK in the wake of "unforgivable" violence in Sunderland.

Demonstrations taking place in several cities on Saturday, including Manchester, Liverpool Stoke and Belfast have already seen clashes with police and counter-protesters.

In Liverpool, a number of officers have been injured as chairs, bricks, bottles and flares were thrown.

The far right has drawn condemnation from MPs across the political spectrum after disorder in London, Manchester, Southport and Hartlepool over the past three days.

On Friday, a far-right mob torched a Sunderland police station as eight people were arrested amid violent disorder that saw a mosque surrounded by rioters.

The protests are thought to have been triggered in part by social media misinformation about the knife attack in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday, which led to the death of three children.