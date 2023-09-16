Escape room staff locked in building by fleeing prankster

A prankster locked a staff member inside an escape room building in Pennsylvania before fleeing the scene last month.

Footage shows a man tying the door handles together with what appears to be a bike lock with the staff member left inside Amazing Escape Room in Mongtomeryville on 29 August.

A spokesperson for the business said the assailant was known to the company and had done this before.

No damage was caused and the company has not taken any action.