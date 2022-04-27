Claims that a Conservative frontbencher watched pornography on his phone in the House of Commons are being investigated by the party.

The office of chief whip Chris Heaton Harris said “action will be taken” against the claims – which come as misogny in politics is under heightened scrutiny.

A female minister who said she was sat next to the frontbencher at the time told colleagues about the incident at a meeting of Tory MPs in Westminster last night, according to the Mirror.

The revelation comes after misogny was thrust to the forefront of politics after a report in The Mail on Sunday quoted an anonymous Tory MP accusing Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner of crossing and uncrossed her legs at PMQs to distract Boris Johnson.

More follows...