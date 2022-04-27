Labour leader Keir Starmer believes watching pornography in the Commons is a “sackable offence”, as the Conservatives investigate claims a Tory MP was viewed porn in the chamber.

The Tory chief whip is probing allegations that a Tory MP watched an adult video on his mobile phone in the chamber after two female colleagues raised the matter on Tuesday evening.

Asked if Sir Keir had any views on the matter, a Labour spokesman said: “Yeah – it’s a sackable offence.”

Tory MP Pauline Latham said any MP found to have watched porn in the House would have to resign, while Tory minister Conor Burns said “decisive” action would be taken if the facts were established.

Chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris is looking into the allegations of “wholly unacceptable” action, with a spokeswoman vowing on Wednesday that “action will be taken”.

Reports indicate that the female Tory MP who claimed she was sitting next to a colleague watching porn is a government minister. Another MP is said to have corroborated the minister’s claim.

But it has not been established whether the male MP at the centre of the allegations is a frontbencher.

Tuesday evening’s meeting on sexism was attended by between 40 and 50 Tory MPs, including Mr Heaton-Harris, Tory party chairman Oliver Dowden and Commons leader Mark Spencer, according to The Mirror.

It followed outrage over the Mail On Sunday publishing “sexist” and disputed claims from unnamed Tory MPs that deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner tried to distract Boris Johnson with her legs during PMQs.

Former prime minister Theresa May also attended the meeting, but was understood not to have been present when the porn allegations were made.

Asked about porn claims and possible disciplinary action, Mr Burns, the Northern Ireland minister, told the BBC: “The chief whip is investigating. It is wrong … I’m not going to even attempt to defend that.”

Mr Burns added: “The chief whip’s job is to establish the facts. And if facts are established then action should be taken decisively, and will be.”

Ms Latham suggested any MP or minister found to have watched porn in the chamber would have to resign. “They should go,” the Tory MP told GB News.

She added: “That will mean their ministerial career is absolutely shot and their parliamentary career probably. It’s just not excusable in any way. It’s totally shocking.”

Labour MP Pat McFadden suggested on BBC Politics Live there would be a “kicking out” if someone from his party was found to have watched porn in the chamber.

SNP MP Kirsty Blackman added: “The level of entitlement that you have to sit in the chamber and watch porn – I mean that is taking everything for granted. They’ve been elected to represent their constituents not to sit in the chamber and watch porn.”

Asked whether watching pornography at work was a sackable offence, Mr Johnson’s press secretary said: “I am not aware of the disciplinary action. Obviously, it is wholly unacceptable behaviour and it is being looked into.”

It follows a report in the Sunday Times that 56 MPs who have been referred to the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) in relation to about 70 separate complaints, it reported.

No 10 would not be drawn on reports three cabinet ministers are under investigation by the IGCS over sexual misconduct claims, and would not say whether the Tory party was looking into the claims separately.

“We obviously take all such allegations extremely seriously but there is an independent process in place and it is right not to speak on its behalf,” the PM’s press secretary said.