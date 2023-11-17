Kemi Badenoch, the business and trade secretary, has heralded a new “trade deal” with the state of Florida as a Brexit breakthrough and said that it “shows our US state-level strategy is working and delivering for UK firms, giving them a competitive edge in some of the most exciting markets in the world”.

Signed by the governor of Florida and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis, the memorandum of understanding aims to raise trade and investment, particularly in such areas as space, AI and financial technology (fintech).

This is the seventh such agreement with an individual state – Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Utah and Washington preceded Florida. These territories have a combined GDP of £3.3 trillion, just less than the GDP of Germany. Next up could be Texas, California, Colorado, and Illinois.